ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Chagos islanders return home after 50 years

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA boat sent by the government of Mauritius has arrived in the disputed Chagos archipelago...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

The British government reaffirmed its sovereignty over a remote Indian Ocean archipelago on Monday after Mauritius underlined its own territorial claim by planting a flag on the islands.Officials planted the red, blue, yellow and green flag of Mauritius on the Peros Banhos atoll in the Chagos Islands, whose residents were expelled by Britain half a century ago to make way for a U.S. military base. Several Chagos islanders accompanied Mauritian officials on a voyage that also involved a scientific survey of a nearby coral reef. It was the first time they had set foot there since Britain evicted about...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chagos Archipelago#Crimes Against Humanity#Government Of Mauritius#Indian Ocean#Chagos Islanders#British
The Guardian

Mauritius measures reef hoping to lay claim on Chagos Islands

Under a glaring sky, Mauritian survey teams set off in two tender boats to measure Blenheim Reef. A line of breakers marked the outer line of the atoll. An inflatable, carrying two Swedish marine experts retained by the Mauritian government, found an entrance through submerged rocks and surf into calmer water inside.
AFRICA
BBC

Chagos Islands: Mauritian flag raised on British-controlled islands

The Mauritian flag has been raised for the first time on the Chagos Islands, an Indian Ocean archipelago controlled by Britain but claimed by Mauritius. Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth described it as an "historic moment", saying it was time for the UK to cede control. The event was the culmination...
WORLD
faithit

Newborn Baby Boy Found Abandoned In Box With Heartbreaking Note

The Discovery of an Abandoned Newborn on New Year’s Day. Just the next day, another abandoned newborn baby boy was found in a lavatory bin in an airplane bathroom by Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport customs officials during a routine check of the plane, just after the passengers had departed the plane. The Air Mauritius plane had been traveling from Antananarivo, which is the capital of Madagascar, to Port Louis in Mauritius. The discovery was made shortly after the plane landed on New Year’s Day. The baby boy was rushed to the public hospital for care and treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Huge bank of dead fish spotted off French Atlantic coast

France's fisheries minister has called for an investigation after a spillage of more than 100,000 dead fish off the country's Atlantic coast. Video footage filmed by environmental activists shows a mass of corpses floating on the sea surface. An industry statement said the Margiris, the world's second-largest super trawler, had...
ANIMALS
cruisehive.com

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery of the New World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean has officially taken delivery of the fifth Oasis-class vessel, Wonder of the Seas, from shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique. And just in case you did’t already know, Wonder of the Seas is now the new world’s largest cruise ship, taking over the title from her sister ship, Symphony of the Seas.
thecut.com

How Does One Arrest a Cruise Ship?

After all the COVID outbreaks and nonstop horror stories of illness, isolation, and trouble at sea, I felt completely confident in my assessment that cruises are from the Bad Place. Now, my suspicions have been confirmed. Three Crystal Cruise ships have been arrested — not the captain, not the CEOs, the actual ships. But how does one arrest a cruise ship equipped with ten restaurants, an entire movie theater, a club, a spa, and that can safely hold 900 passengers? Well, it all started in January, when the Crystal Symphony went on the lam after a judge issued an arrest warrant for the ship.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Associated Press

COVID hits one of the last uninfected places on the planet

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — When the coronavirus began spreading around the world, the remote Pacific archipelago of Kiribati closed its borders, ensuring the disease didn’t reach its shores for nearly two full years. Kiribati finally began reopening this month, allowing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
WORLD
The Independent

‘Shock’ as giant trawler sheds 100,000 dead fish off coast of France

A Dutch-owned trawler shed more than 100,000 dead fish into the Atlantic ocean off the coast of western France, forming a floating carpet of carcasses that was spotted by environmental campaigners.France fisheries minister Annick Girardin described the images as “shocking” and said there would be an investigation into the circumstances that led to the incident involving the FV Margiris, the world’s second-biggest fishing vessel.The EU Commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevicius, said he was seeking “exhaustive information and evidence about the case”.The spill, which happened early on Thursday, was caused by a rupture in the trawler's net,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy