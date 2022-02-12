ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘Detroit Rams?’ Odd Super Bowl shirts sold for Stafford fans

By Associated Press
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uauri_0eCu4QWG00

A sports apparel company is capitalizing on Detroit Lions fans’ loyalty to Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams quarterback who for 12 years prior made an appearance in that game seem possible for their home team.

A store in a metro Detroit mall is selling the Lions-colored clothing with the phrase “Detroit Rams” featured above a logo that resembles a lion, only it’s a ram.

“We got them in yesterday and they have been flying off the shelves,” John Yu, owner of Pro Sports Zone in Livonia, told the Detroit News on Friday. “A really hot item.”

Stafford’s split with the Detroit Lions following more than a decade of play that earned him a reputation as a tough gunslinger on a struggling football team was painful for some fans, who watched with a glimmer of hope when No. 9 was on the field.

Stafford was traded to the Rams before the 2021 season, as the Lions took on a new identity under a coach who promised to “bite a kneecap off” his opponents.

There’s a shirt for that, too.

A spokesperson for the company selling the clothing, The D Line, told the Detroit News they’ve sold about 500 “Detroit Rams” T-shirts as of Friday afternoon, and expect to sell several hundred more this weekend, before Sunday night’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford, 34, who has made donations to his former team’s community, including financial help for nurses during the pandemic, said Monday he’s “always gonna have a soft spot for Detroit in my heart.”

“They had an expectation of what I was going to do when I was out there, what it was going to look like when they came to the Detroit Lions game, and I wanted to make sure that that was their experience more often than not,” Stafford said at a news conference.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Detroit Rams#Pro Sports Zone#The Detroit News#The Detroit Lions#The D Line#Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Look: Gruesome Photo Of Matthew Stafford’s Ankle Injury

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has toughed it out through plenty of injuries through the years. He’ll have to do it again in the last few minutes of the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56. Stafford suffered a gruesome-looking ankle injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s big game.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most. On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Contrasting style: Flamboyant Joe Burrow, plain Matthew Stafford arrive at Super Bowl

The arrivals of Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford Sunday afternoon for Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, couldn’t have been more different. At least from a fashion standpoint. Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback arrived in a flamboyant fedora and striking black and white suit. He...
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy