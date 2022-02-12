ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wilkins takes home award at NFL Honors

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2rAX_0eCu4PdX00

On Thursday night, the 11th edition of NFL Honors was held at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles and aired live nationally on ABC.

During the awards show highlighting accomplishments and the best moments from the 2021 NFL season, former Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins won the “Bud Light Celly of the Year” for his “Worm” celebration in the Miami Dolphins’ Week 15 win over the New York Jets.

The third-year Dolphins defensive lineman went berserk after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass to give the Dolphins a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter of their eventual 31-24 victory over the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

After lining up as a fullback, running a shallow route past the goal line and then securing the touchdown reception from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Wilkins leaped into the stands before doing the “Worm” in the end zone, among other gestures, as his teammates danced around him.

You can see Wilkins’ award-winning celebration below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0eCu4PdX00

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Van Jefferson celebrates birth of second child after wife Samaria left Super Bowl in labour

Van Jefferson has celebrated the birth of his second child with a cute photo after his wife Samaria Jefferson went into labour midway through the Super Bowl.The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver posted an adorable Instagram story late on Sunday night showing him cradling their newborn son with a huge smile on his face, along with the caption “x2!!!!!”The player’s wife had been rushed to hospital midway through the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at the SoFi Stadium after going into labour while watching her husband on the field.Ms Jefferson was seen leaving the stadium on a stretcher.The couple already...
NFL
Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
The Key West Citizen

Yes, Joe Burrow has always been cool. Just ask his grandpa, a farmer in Johnson County

Wayne Parde, a farmer in Johnson County in Southeast Nebraska, is the grandfather of perhaps the most popular person on the planet right now.Part of what makes Joe Burrow so, well, cool is his smooth, effortless manner. He's casual. He doesn't force quirky answers in interviews or dance in the locker room in hopes of going viral. He just does. And it's always been that way."He is just as cool at home as he is in his interviews. He's Joe Cool," Parde said.Parde is a central figure in Burrow's support system that has local roots. Burrow's brothers, Jamie (1997-2001) and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
firstsportz.com

Why Shailene Woodley didn’t accompany Aaron Rodgers at NFL Honors Awards?

Aaron Rodgers, the name itself invokes so many emotions. On one side we have people who call him ignorant and stupid for giving expert analysis on stuff he has absolutely no knowledge about, while on the other hand, many consider him a free-spirited man. Rodgers has been brutally trolled by...
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Chiefs: These 2 overpaid players need to be cut before next season

The Kansas City Chiefs need to free up cap space to make some moves this offseason. Here are three players who could be cap casualties. The Kansas City Chiefs fell short of their expected third-consecutive trip to the Super Bowl. They overcame a rough start of the season to win the AFC West title and clinch the second-seed in the conference. They coasted past the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round and survived a nail-biter against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. Their luck ran out in the AFC Championship Game, as they blew a 21-3 lead to lose 27-24 in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Honors#Dolphins#Jets#American Football#Abc#The Miami Dolphins#Clemson Variety Frame
ClutchPoints

Rams receiver Odell Beckham Jr’s Super Bowl dilemma

The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. The players have been preparing for the game for the past two weeks, but Odell Beckham Jr has another thing on his mind. The wide receiver is going to be a father any day...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
The Spun

Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Announces Transfer Destination

The younger brother of NFL quarterback Cam Newton has made a decision on where he’ll play football in 2022. Caylin Newton, who previously played at Howard and Auburn, announced on Thursday his transfer destination for next season. The younger brother of the former NFL MVP has committed to William...
NFL
The Spun

3 Teams That Could Trade For Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz

Just one year after the Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz, his future in Indianapolis appears to be in serious jeopardy. According to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, the Colts will likely trade or cut Wentz by March 18. Should Wentz still be on the roster after that March date, the Colts...
NFL
The Spun

3 Trade Destinations For Cardinals Quarterback Kyler Murray

The social media “drama” between Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals reportedly has some actual substance behind it. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, there’s actual drama between the franchise quarterback and his team. “The odd vibe between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray...
NFL
dawgnation.com

Nick Saban hires another former UGA QB

Alabama has hired another former UGA quarterback to assist its football program. Zach Mettenberger, who played quarterback for the Bulldogs for one season (2009) before being dismissed, has been hired as an Alabama offensive analyst, per multiple reports. Mettenberger, 30, will be on the same Alabama staff with Joe Cox,...
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy