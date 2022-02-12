ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder ring walks time: When does fight start tonight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

John Ryder will have the hometown advantage on Saturday evening as he takes on Daniel Jacobs in a huge fight in London.

Each man is riding a two-fight win streak as they enter this super-middleweight contest at Alexandra Palace, with Ryder (30-5, 17 knockouts) having finished Jozef Jurko last time out, while American Jacobs (37-3, 30 KOs) secured a split-decision victory over Gabriel Rosado.

Ryder’s most recent outing came in September, while former two-time middleweight champion Jacobs has not fought since November 2020.

Here’s all you need to know about this weekend’s card.

When is it?

The fight takes place on Saturday 12 February at London’s Alexandra Palace.

The main card is expected to begin at around 7pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the ring walks for the main event taking place at approximately 11pm GMT (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The fight will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK and US.

Odds

Jacobs – 8/13

Ryder – 13/10

Draw – 16/1

Full card

Daniel Jacobs vs John Ryder

Johnny Fisher vs Gabriel Enguema

Felix Cash vs Magomed Madiev

Ellie Scotney vs Jorgelina Guanini

Cyrus Pattinson vs Evgenii Vazem

Austin Williams vs Javier Maciel

boxingnewsonline.net

BN Verdict: Danny Jacobs unlucky in London against John Ryder

It was a close, competitive fight but Danny Jacobs can count himself aggrieved to come out of Alexandra Palace on the wrong end of a split decision, writes John Dennen from ringside. FOR John Ryder it is a fairy-tale victory. On Saturday night he edged out Danny Jacobs on a...
Boxing Scene

Jacobs: I Was Just Going Through The Motions In Rosado Fight; Just Gonna Have To Show You

It was a feeling Daniel Jacobs had never experienced inside a boxing ring prior to the night of his fight with Gabe Rosado two years ago. For the first time, Jacobs didn’t have that same fire burning within him that enabled the former IBF middleweight champion to fight his way out of poverty and later through cancer, or to withstand the power of Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez. He was just kind of there that fateful night in November 2020 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.
BoxingNews24.com

John Ryder beats Danny Jacobs, wants Canelo title shot next

By Barry Holbrook: John Ryder (31-5, 17 KOs) was victorious on Saturday night with his 12 round split decision win over Daniel Jacobs (37-4, 30 KOs) in a WBA 168lb title eliminator and now he’s ready for a title shot against champion Canelo Alvarez. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 for Ryder, and 115-113 for Jacobs.
ib.tv

Fast Results from London Where John Ryder Controversially Upsets Daniel Jacobs

Matchroom Boxing was at the historic Alexandra Palace in North London tonight with an 8-bout card topped by a super middleweight 12-rounder between Brooklyn native Daniel Jacobs and London’s John Ryder. Jacobs, a former two-time world middleweight title-holder and veteran of nine world title fights, now fighting at 168, was a consensus 8/5 favorite.
BoxingNews24.com

Should Daniel Jacobs retire after loss to John Ryder?

By Jim Calfa: Daniel Jacobs lost a bitter 12 round split decision last Saturday night to John Ryder in a WBA super middleweight title eliminator at the Alexandra Palace Arena in London, England. An exhausted and old-looking Jacobs was in full retreat for the last six rounds, clinching at every...
The Independent

Gutsy John Ryder rallies to edge past Daniel Jacobs for career-defining victory

John Ryder secured the biggest victory of his career on Saturday night, edging past Daniel Jacobs with a split-decision win in front of a raucous hometown crowd in London.With Ryder entering the bout at 33 years of age and his American opponent having turned 35 earlier this month, a loss felt like it could signal the end of either man’s chances of reigning as super-middleweight champion.Jacobs, a former two-time middleweight title holder, exhibited his undeniable ring craft in the early rounds, looking the quicker of the two fighters and landing with well-timed counters.Jacobs utilised his jab well to keep Ryder...
Boxing Scene

John Ryder Gets The Bounce This Time: Weekend Afterthoughts

One of the sayings that comes up often in other sports is that, sometimes, the ball bounces your way. In boxing, the variation would probably be that sometimes the cards bounce your way. In November 2019, John Ryder gave then-WBA and Ring magazine super middleweight titlist Callum Smith hell. Many...
FanSided

John Ryder beats former champion Daniel Jacobs by decision

John Ryder has a lot to celebrate on Saturday, Feb. 12, after he defeated Daniel Jacobs via split decision in his hometown of London, England. On Feb. 12, Daniel Jacobs expected to defeat London’s John Ryder in the hopes of earning a shot at another world boxing title. Instead, he’s left wondering what his next move is after tasting defeat.
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs Loses Disputed Decision to John Ryder in UK!

By Ken Hissner: At the Alexandra Palace, Muswell Hill, London, UK, Saturday over DAZN promoter Eddie Hearn (Matchroom Boxing) presented in the Main Event former WBA and IBF Middleweight champ now No. 8 IBF ranked Danny “Miracle Man” Jacobs, of New York losing a highly disputed decision to former WBA interim Super Middleweight champ and now WBA No. 4 ranked John “The Gorilla” Ryder, of London, UK, in a very dull fight.
Boxing Scene

Daniel Jacobs: One Bad Performance Doesn’t Define My Career; My Career Is Far From Over

Daniel Jacobs’ apathetic performance against Gabe Rosado late in 2020 drew intense criticism from fans and media. They didn’t just question whether Jacobs deserved the split-decision win over Rosado that’ll forever remain on their records. They doubted Jacobs’ desire to remain a professional prizefighter because the former 160-pound champion has made so much money in recent years, particularly for his most noteworthy bouts – 12-round, unanimous-decision defeats to Gennadiy Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez.
