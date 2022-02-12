ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Greiss Makes 32 Saves As Red Wings Top Flyers Again

CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aPz2U_0eCu4JaP00

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday.

Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Greiss hadn’t played since Jan. 9. He was in COVID-19 protocol for more than a week last month.

“I thought the game was loose at times, but Greiss played really, really well,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. “Obviously, he’d like the one back in the third, but he made up for it right away with a huge save. He came back well after being off for so long. He controlled the game and pucks were sticking to him.”

Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.

The Flyers lost 6-3 to the Red Wings on Wednesday night at Philadelphia. Back home in Detroit, the Red Wings got off to a fast start.

Bertuzzi scored his 23rd goal off a Robby Fabbri pass 5:36 into the first period.

Zadina made it 2-0 with his sixth goal midway through the second. Larkin carried the puck from his own zone into Flyers territory and dropped it off to Zadina, who wristed a shot from the slot for just his second goal in his last 24 games.

Zadina was moved to the first line with Larkin and rookie Lucas Raymond after the All-Star break with the aim of making him more productive.

“I played with him last year and he always works hard,” Larkin said. “He’d be the first to admit he has struggled this year but he’s worked hard with us and it is paying off.”

The Flyers broke through with 7.5 seconds left in the second on Yandle’s power-play goal, a blast from the point. Philadelphia was 0 for 5 on the power play on Wednesday.

Seider fired in a shot from the point at 9:05 of the third during Detroit’s first power-play opportunity.

“He’s had a massive impact, and he’s getting better as the season progresses,” Blashill said. “There’s a part of me that wants to underplay his impact, but he’s been a huge part of our success.”

Laughton answered less than a minute later with his ninth goal on a rebound.

“We skated a lot better, supported the puck and got out of our zone a lot quicker,” Laughton said of the rematch. “Obviously, it’s not the result we wanted, it’s tough to lose like that but guys were skating and working together. At this point, we’ve got to keep building on that and hopefully, get something going.”

Rasmussen scored an empty-netter to clinch Detroit’s victory.

“We put ourselves in a position where we could have come back and won this game,” Philadelphia interim coach Mike Yeo said. “We responded all night long, we just didn’t find a way to get that tying goal, unfortunately.”

WORTH NOTING

Red Wings defenseman Troy Stecher played for the first time since Nov. 4 after being removed from injured reserve. He missed 37 games after undergoing wrist surgery. … Detroit D Nick Leddy (upper body) missed his fifth consecutive game. Another D, Filip Hronek, is in COVID-19 protocol. … Philadelphia F Gerry Mayhew suffered a facial injury that required stitches when he fell and crashed into the boards midway through the third. … Flyers D Rasmus Ristolainen missed the game with an undisclosed injury. … The Red Wings are 16-1-2 when leading after two periods.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Visit Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Visit Minnesota Wild on Monday.

All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
phillysportsnetwork.com

Game Preview 47/82: Flyers at Red Wings

Hoping to return from the All-Star break on a positive note, the Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Detriot Red Wings on Wednesday. The Flyers had momentum, having won two in a row before Claude Giroux took home the All-Star MVP honor. Now, Philadelphia is dead last in the Metropolitan Division and 27th in the NHL. Wins are scarce; the Flyers are in “holy sell” mode. The Detroit Red Wings destroyed Philadelphia, 6-3.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
Person
Tyler Bertuzzi
Person
Moritz Seider
Person
Thomas Greiss
Person
Robby Fabbri
Person
Filip Zadina
Person
Lucas Raymond
Person
Nick Leddy
Person
Carter Hart
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Scott Laughton
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
Person
Jeff Blashill
phillysportsnetwork.com

Flyers Drop Two In One Week to Detroit; 4-2

Soon after the NHL All-Star Weekend, the Philadelphia Flyers resumed their wretched season. This week features two losses to the Detroit Red Wings, the confirmation of the season’s end for Sean Couturier, and lineup omissions such as Rasmus Ristolainen and Derick Brassard. Nothing works when the Flyers give up ten goals in two games.
NHL
phillyhockeynow.com

Flyers fall again to Red Wings, 4-2, despite much stronger effort

For the Philadelphia Flyers, their rematch with Detroit on Saturday afternoon was a chance for redemption. The Flyers were much more engaged in their play than in Wednesday’s 6-3 loss to the Red Wings at the Wells Fargo Center, but they couldn’t get enough pucks past goalie Thomas Greiss, who was sharp despite playing his first game since Jan. 9.
NHL
NHL

Canadiens lose ninth in row, defeated by Blue Jackets on late goal

MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens lost their ninth straight game, the second under coach Martin St. Louis, 2-1 to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Bell Centre on Saturday. Cole Caufield scored for Montreal (8-32-7), which is 0-7-2 in its past nine games, having been outscored 47-20. "Winning is important, and...
NHL
FanSided

The Detroit Red Wings Stock Exchange: The Philly Series

The Detroit Red Wings have played two games since the All-Star break, both against Philly. The Wings came away with a 6-3 win in Philadelphia and a 4-2 win in Detroit. With a two-win week wrapped up, let’s head to the Red Wings Stock Exchange to asses the player’s performances.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Ap#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings
MLive.com

Brothers Givani, Gemel Smith playing together for first time tonight for Red Wings

Due to their four-year age difference, Gemel and Givani Smith never had an opportunity to play together during their youth hockey days in the Toronto area. They finally will get that chance tonight when the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
NHL
MLive.com

Thomas Greiss solid after long layoff, leading Red Wings past Flyers

DETROIT – Thomas Greiss showed no rust Saturday afternoon in his first appearance in nearly five weeks. Greiss made 32 saves, including several breakaway stops, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Philadelphia 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina, Moritz Seider and Michael Rasmussen scored for...
NHL
wingingitinmotown.com

Mo Town Philly’s Back Again: Red Wings out-muscle Flyers 4-2

The Red Wings youth was yet again front and center for what was an unusual game early Saturday at Little Caesars Arena. On one hand it was a noon start (weird), and Trevor Thompson was on play-by-play call for Bally Sports (unusual, but I thought he did a good job once he got comfortable). It was also the return of Thomas Greiss, who was brilliant.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

Hammond traded to Canadiens by Wild

Goalie hasn't played in NHL since 2017-18; Minnesota receives forward Baddock. Andrew Hammond was traded to the Montreal Canadiens by the Minnesota Wild on Saturday for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond is 27-15-6 with a 2.31 goals-against average and .923 save percentage in 56 NHL games (49 starts) with the Colorado...
NHL
Detroit News

Goalie Thomas Greiss 'terrific' in return as Red Wings dump Flyers

Detroit — Goalie Thomas Greiss hadn’t been between the pipes in a game for the Detroit Red Wings in five weeks, but he didn’t show many signs of rust in Saturday afternoon’s start against the Philadelphia Flyers. Greiss made 32 saves as the Red Wings got...
HOCKEY
hockeywilderness.com

Preview: Wild take on streaky Red Wings

On Saturday night, the Minnesota Wild had a gut check against the Carolina Hurricanes as the storyline heading into the game was, “how would the Wild, a potential cup contender, fare against another playoff powerhouse?”. Having passed the test against Carolina, this time the Wild get to play the...
NHL
NHL

St. Louis will take 'fresh look' at Canadiens as coach, Bowman says

Analysis of roster, assistants key, according to nine-time Cup champion behind bench. Scotty Bowman said Martin St. Louis' greatest value to the Montreal Canadiens won't be the points and wins the new coach's team earns this season. St. Louis' most important role short term, the winningest coach in NHL history...
NHL
FanSided

Preview: Detroit begins short road trip tonight in Minnesota

The Detroit Red Wings play the first of a two game mini road trip tonight when they travel to play the Minnesota Wild. This game was initially postponed in December and is the first of two games between the clubs this year. Minnesota currently have a 12 game home point...
NHL
FanSided

Red Wings Knock off Flyers 4-2 in Matinee Showdown

The Detroit Red Wings and Philadelphia Flyers faced off for the second time in four days, this time at Little Caesars Arena. It would be a similar result. Moritz Seider and Filip Zadina scored power play goals, and Michael Rasmussen sealed the insurance goal with an empty netter as the Red Wings knocked off Philadelphia 4-2.
HOCKEY
FanSided

Wild vs. Red Wings: Minnesota showing no love for the Eastern Conference

The Minnesota Wild ends a two-game home stand with a Valentine’s Day matchup against the Detroit Red Wings. But the Wild has shown no love to Eastern Conference opponents this season. With a 3-2 win over Carolina on Saturday night, Minnesota improved to 13-1-2 in 16 games against the East. The lone regulation loss came against the Florida Panthers in late November.
NHL
NHL

Rookie Watch: Red Wings' Seider, Raymond among power-play points leaders

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2021-22 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, a look at the top five rookies with the most power-play points (listed by...
NHL
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy