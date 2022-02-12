South Carolina beats Georgia for 12th time in a row

Keyshawn Bryant scored a season-high 22 points and Devin Carter added 21 as visiting South Carolina continued its dominance of Georgia by defeating the Bulldogs for the 12th straight time with an 80-68 victory Saturday in Athens, Ga.

Bryant shot 8-for-11 from the field, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, to go along with six rebounds for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Carter shot 8-for-13 from the field and scored 14 points in the second half, while James Reese V chipped in 10 points and six assists overall and Jermaine Couisnard added eight points and a game-high seven assists.

Kario Oquendo scored a team-high 18 points and Braelen Bridges posted 16 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11), who have lost five straight games and 13 of their past 14. Georgia hasn’t defeated South Carolina since the 2015-2016 season.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 12 points Saturday, including going 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, and Aaron Cook contributed 11 points and six assists. But the Bulldogs shot 42.1 percent (24-for-57) from the field, including 31.8 percent (7-for-22) from 3-point range.

South Carolina shot 51.6 percent (32-for-62) from the field, including 40 percent (8-for-20) from long range, and 8-for-11 from the free-throw line. The Gamecocks, who led by as many as 12 points in the second half, also outrebounded Georgia 41-27.

Georgia pulled to 60-58 on Bridges’ layup with 9:55 remaining, but the Gamecocks responded with a layup by Reese and a dunk by Leveque to push the lead to 64-58 before Bryant hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 67-58 with 7:14 remaining.

South Carolina led by as many as 13 points in the first half before Georgia closed the half on a 17-8 run to pull to 42-38 at intermission.

The Gamecocks, who were led by Bryant’s 13-first-half points, shot 45.7 percent (16-for-35) from the field, including 40 percent (4-for-10) from 3-point range, in addition to outrebounding Georgia 22-13.

The Bulldogs stayed close behind Bridges and Oquendo, each of whom scored a dozen points in the opening 20 minutes to pace Georgia, which shot 50 percent (15-for-30) from the field — 36.4 percent (4-for-11) from beyond the arc.

–Field Level Media

