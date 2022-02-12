Gov. Hochul reports NYS COVID-19 numbers continue to drop

New York state’s COVID-19 numbers continued trending in the right direction, with statewide hospitalization figures at the lowest level in nearly two months, Gov. Hochul reported Saturday.

The number of hospitalized patients fell below 4,000, a figure unseen since Dec. 19, and overall hospitalizations were down 69% from a Jan. 11 peak of 12,671 New Yorkers, the governor added.

In the last week, the hospitalization dropoff was nearly 30% across all regions of the state although another 60 COVID deaths were reported statewide on Friday, she said. The state’s total pandemic death toll stood at 67,779.

“New Yorkers should be proud of our continued progress in bringing down the numbers since the Omicron peak in January, but this is no time to let up,” the governor said. “The vaccine is our best defense, and it’s safe, effective and doctor-recommended for all New Yorkers age 5 and up.”

In New York City, the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 residents dipped from 26.9 on Wednesday to 22.73 on Friday, according to the latest numbers. More than 7 million city dwellers have now received the vaccine and a booster shot.