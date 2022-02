Hard times got harder for Florida State Seminoles basketball on Saturday, with the North Carolina Tar Heels running them off the court in Chapel Hill to the tune of 94-74. It’s usually a sports cliche, but this game was over almost as soon as it started. At one point, UNC led 24-1, a result of both the Tar Heels talent and the deficiencies present on Florida Stat’s roster due to injuries to key players — and that was before Caleb Mills left with an injury early in the game.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO