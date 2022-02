SAN DIEGO — The number of homeless people in downtown San Diego has doubled over the past year, according to a recent census by the Downtown San Diego Partnership. The local nonprofit is now pushing for the creation of a "Safe Village" pilot program for San Diego's homeless, providing a non-congregate alternative to traditional shelters. It's a concept that has been adopted in other major cities, but not without controversy.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO