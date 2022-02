It’s not glamorous and sometimes a bit tedious, but if you let them go neglected, you risk losing the functional ability of your waders. You’ve seen anglers or been there before yourself, a leak from abrasion, barbed wire or a misplaced streamer you sat on has slowly filled one leg, creating an unfortunate wader hokypoky with one leg in the water and one leg out. Waders are a must-have item for fly anglers. And to maintain the valuable life of your waders, routine maintenance needs to occur.

