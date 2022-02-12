ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Team USA's Humphries and Meyers Taylor go for monobob gold

By Dan Levinsohn
kshb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor – two of the United States' most accomplished, resilient, and compelling athletes – race the first monobob heats Saturday night. The bobsledders look to cement their legacies by dominating the new Olympic event. As a Canadian athlete, Humphries previously won gold...

www.kshb.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaillie Humphries
Person
Elana Meyers
Person
Julia Taubitz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Jamaica#Canadian#Pyeongchang 2018#European
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnet.ca

Kaillie Humphries jumps out to big lead in monobob competition

Kaillie Humphries has a big lead in the first part of the monobob competition at the Beijing Olympics. Humphries is competing for the first time as an American citizen. It's also the first time monobob, a one-woman bobsled, has been an Olympic event. The reigning world monobob champion finished two...
SPORTS
kshb.com

How to watch: Erin Jackson, Brittany Bowe to compete in women's 500m

American speed skater and World Cup standings leader Erin Jackson will make her 2022 Winter Olympic debut on Sunday. She and fellow Americans Brittany Bowe and Kimi Goetz will race in the women's 500m. Jackson made the U.S. Olympic team in 2018 as a newcomer of speed skating. Four years...
SPORTS
kshb.com

Megan Nick of U.S. lands surprise aerials bronze, Xu wins gold

American Megan Nick was the only women's aerials finalist to not perform a triple backflip on the last jump Monday, but the Vermonter nonetheless flawlessly executed a less-difficult trick to claim bronze in her Winter Games debut. Under the lights amid frigid, -11 degrees Fahrenheit temperatures, Nick stuck a back...
SPORTS
kshb.com

Men's curling Session 7: Great Britain, Italy pick up wins

Great Britain 8, Denmark 2 (8 ends) A three-point end in the eighth by Great Britain was enough for an 8-2 win over Denmark in eight ends Sunday. Great Britain scored two points in the first and third ends to take an early lead. Denmark failed to put any points...
WORLD
kshb.com

USA suffers first women's curling loss to Great Britain

Team USA suffered its first women's curling loss of the 2022 Games Saturday, falling to Great Britain 10-5 in nine ends. Great Britain jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after scoring two in the first and stealing two more in the second. The U.S. tried to make a comeback...
SPORTS
kshb.com

A look at the men’s curling standings at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Sweden remains at the top of the men’s curling standings, while Team USA has work to do to move up into a semifinal spot with three games remaining on its schedule. Team USA’s win over China on Sunday snapped a 2-game losing streak for John Shuster’s squad, but wasn’t enough to move the them up the leaderboard. At 3-3, the U.S. is currently sixth in the standings, with the top four teams moving on to the tournament semifinals.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy