Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

By Automated Insights
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Jaylen Sims had a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington won its eighth consecutive home game, topping College of Charleston 85-79. James Baker Jr. added 23 points for the Seahawks. John Meeks led the Cougars with 21 points and nine rebounds.
WILMINGTON, NC
Frankfort Times

Hightower leads Winthrop over Presbyterian 65-61

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Cory Hightower and D.J. Burns Jr. had 17 points as Winthrop edged past Presbyterian 65-61 on Saturday. Winthrop (17-8, 10-2 Big South Conference), which won its fourth straight game, did not trail after a three-point play by Burns gave the Eagles a 49-48 lead with 6:02 remaining.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
IOWA STATE
Frankfort Times

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)23-17501. 2. Stanford21-37192. 3. Louisville22-26823.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WAVY News 10

Gardner powers Virginia to 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Jayden Gardner scored 26 points, grabbed seven rebounds and blocked three shots to propel Virginia to a 63-53 victory over Georgia Tech. Gardner sank 10 of 19 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws to help the Cavaliers (16-9, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight […]
NBA
live5news.com

Charleston take down Charlotte FC in Battle of the Carolinas

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Battery defeated Charlotte FC 1-0 on Saturday during the opening day of the Breeze Airways™ Carolina Challenge Cup. Battery Head Coach Conor Casey earned his first preseason win since taking the lead of the Black and Yellow. Newcomer Aidan Apodaca scored in the 13th minute to put the Battery ahead. His goal proved to be the match-winner that sent Charleston past Charlotte and top of the CCC table.
MLS
FOX Sports

Langley leads NC A&T past Longwood 70-62

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Kameron Langley posted 17 points as North Carolina A&T topped Longwood 70-62 on Saturday. Tyler Maye had 12 points for North Carolina A&T (11-15, 6-6 Big South Conference). Justin Whatley added nine rebounds. Justin Hill had 16 points for the Lancers (18-6, 10-1), whose 11-game...
GREENSBORO, NC
Frankfort Times

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962. 2. Auburn (4)23-214131. 3. Arizona22-213704. 4....
BASKETBALL
watchstadium.com

Jayden Gardner Leads Cavaliers To The Win

Virginia’s Jayden Gardner’s hot-shooting in the first half helped the Cavaliers build a big lead over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Gardner scored 15 points in the first half on 6-of-7 shooting from the floor on his way to a game-high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s big performance […]
BASKETBALL
ncataggies.com

Aggies Knock Off Undefeated Longwood

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T Aggies put an end to the Longwood Lancers' 11-game win streak inside the Corbett Sports Center Saturday afternoon, besting the North Division leaders, 70-62. "Great win for us," said A&T head coach Will Jones. "The guys followed the game plan to a 'T.' I told you guys last week that I felt like the first time through the league, we figured out the adjustments we needed to make for the second half to give us a chance to win. I thought we limited their 3-point shots with our defense and our posts did a good job on the inside, making it tough for their bigs to score. I thought we did a big-time job."
GREENSBORO, NC
WLOS.com

UNCA downs USC Upstate behind Pember's 29 point day

SPARTANBURG, SC — WLOS ((UNCA ATHLETICS)) -- The UNC Asheville Men's Basketball team traveled down the mountain to Spartanburg on Saturday, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans in a Big South Divisional matchup at the G.B. Hodge Center 83-56. Drew Pember led all scorers with 29 points, going 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, grabbing six rebounds in the process. LJ Thorpe poured in 19 points going 8-of-12 from the floor, while Tajion Jones scored 12. As a unit, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the floor while holding the Spartans to just 3-of-14 shooting from downtown (21.4%) and winning the turnover battle 16-11.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Frankfort Times

Tennessee Basketball How They Fared

1. Beech (29-0) beat McGavock 97-50, beat Hunters Lane 88-61. 2. Bartlett (27-6) beat Collierville 69-57, beat Cordova 77-48, beat Germantown 74-57. 3. Morristown-Hamblen High School East (24-4) lost to Sevier County 68-78, beat Volunteer 73-60, lost to Greeneville 74-85. 4. Cane Ridge (18-6) beat LaVergne 56-54, beat Stewarts Creek...
BASKETBALL
foxwilmington.com

Sims scores 26 to lead Seahawks past William & Mary in overtime

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Jaylen Sims scored 26 points to lead the UNCW men’s basketball team to an 80-73 overtime victory over William & Mary at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks held a sizeable lead late in the contest before the Tribe scored the last nine points of regulation to force the overtime.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Addison handles Aliceville 47-35 to advance to NW Regional for 1st time since 2006

ADDISON, Ala. – The Addison Lady Bulldogs were back home to host the Sub-Regional round Monday night and they collected a 47-35 win over Aliceville to punch their ticket to this year’s Northwest Regional at Wallace State for the first time in 15 years. Baskets were hard to come by in the opening period for both teams. Aliceville scored on a pair of baskets in the paint to grab an early 4-0 lead. Addison went scoreless for the first three-plus minutes of the first quarter before Molly Gilbreath knocked down a short jumper to put the Lady Bulldogs on the scoreboard....
ADDISON, AL
Frankfort Times

Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Wyoming enters poll

Gonzaga keeps finding its way back to the top of the The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Zags reclaimed the No. 1 ranking Monday for a third stint this season atop the AP Top 25, moving up one spot to swap places with Auburn after the Tigers fell to No. 2 following their first loss since November.
