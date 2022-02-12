Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

EAST GREENSBORO – The North Carolina A&T Aggies put an end to the Longwood Lancers' 11-game win streak inside the Corbett Sports Center Saturday afternoon, besting the North Division leaders, 70-62. "Great win for us," said A&T head coach Will Jones. "The guys followed the game plan to a 'T.' I told you guys last week that I felt like the first time through the league, we figured out the adjustments we needed to make for the second half to give us a chance to win. I thought we limited their 3-point shots with our defense and our posts did a good job on the inside, making it tough for their bigs to score. I thought we did a big-time job."

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO