Knicks Starting Lineup For Game With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

The New York Knicks have announced their starting lineup for Saturday's game with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The New York Knicks are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon, and for the game their starting lineup has been announced.

The full lineup for the Knicks against the Trail Blazers can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks come into the game after beating the Golden State Warriors in California on Thursday evening.

However, they are still in a big slump as they are just 3-7 in their last ten games, and 25-31 on the season in 56 games.

Currently, they are on the outside of the playoff picture and sit at the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the 28 games that they have played on the road they are 12-16 this season.

