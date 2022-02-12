Ski Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Chestnut Mountain — Wed 9:03a machine groomed 24 - 52 base 22 of...

www.ftimes.com

Mens Journal

Why Winter Park Has Remained a Stalwart Ski Destination in Colorado

The sun barely cracks the horizon as we approach Colorado’s Continental Divide via the most timeless and dramatic mode of transport—rail. The train we’re on has plenty of room to stretch out and any of us could’ve easily fallen into a comfortable slumber during an early morning roll through the Rockies, but no one wants to miss anything. Outside our dining car—where windows wrap halfway around the roof—we’ve been watching the front range suburbs give way to vast rock formations, wild moose, ghost depots, and eventually those majestic snow-capped peaks. Welcome aboard the Winter Park Express.
WINTER PARK, CO
Frankfort Times

Snowboarders say judging an issue at Olympic big air, too

BEIJING (AP) — Red Gerard, the happy-go-lucky American snowboarder who famously overslept the morning he won gold in Pyeongchang, never thought he’d be the one slamming the scoring at an Olympic competition. “I never cared about any of this, and all of a sudden, I find myself caring,”...
SPORTS
Observer

Certain trails in the county are groomed this winter for “fat biking.”

In case you haven’t noticed, the abundant snow and cold temperatures in Chautauqua County has benefited more than snowmobiling and skiing. This winter has seen a significant rise in the number of “fat bikes” on local trails. The bikes have wider wheels than traditional bikes that allows them to roll on tires between 3.8 inches and 5.0 inches in width and to run extremely low air pressure, allowing the bikes to “float” on hard packed snow.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
northcountrynow.com

O'burg snowman ready to fly south

Members of the SkyWest team, David Zufall and Nabil El-Labban, built this snowman during their break at the Ogdensburg Airport. Photo taken Feb. 10 at the Ogdensburg International Airport by Kelly O’Grady.
OGDENSBURG, NY
My North.com

Michigan Backcountry Skiing Brings Freedom & Untouched Snow

Play in powder! Grab your skis and head to Benzie County for backcountry skiing and a new perspective. Explore the path less traveled on this outdoor winter adventure in Northern Michigan. On a Friday morning in early February, following a fresh snowfall, I met my friend Jeff at his family’s...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
penbaypilot.com

31st Annual Toboggan Championships is a slippery slope indeed

CAMDEN - The 31st U.S. Toboggan Championships were in full swing on Saturday, February 12, at the Camden Snow Bowl. As expected there was a large crowd of both participants and spectators. Events included two and three-person sign-in and toboggan inspection in Tobogganville followed by four-person and experimental sign-in with...
CAMDEN, ME
The Valley Reporter

Valley resorts hit with major snowfall to skiers and snowboarders’ delight

After a slow start to the season, late last week ski resorts throughout central and northern Vermont finally got what eager skiers have been waiting for -- snow. Sugarbush Resort’s website says the mountain received 19 inches of fresh powder from Thursday through Saturday. Word got out -- Friday morning the line of traffic to get to Sugarbush’s Lincoln Peak wound all the way down the Sugarbush Access Road. It took this reporter about an hour and a half to get up from Waitsfield Village to Lincoln Peak, beginning around 8:45 a.m. By 10:15 or so, E Lot was full and cars were being routed to the F overflow lot.
WAITSFIELD, VT
Frankfort Times

Valieva remains in Olympics; Shiffrin preps for downhill

BEIJING (AP) — Teen sensation Kamila Valieva has been cleared for takeoff in women’s figure skating in a ruling in a Russian doping case that has caused havoc with one of the marquee events of the Beijing Olympics. Valieva will have a chance for a second gold medal...
SPORTS
Thrillist

11 Amazing Snowshoeing Destinations Near Chicago

Today, snowshoeing is widely considered a leisurely winter activity, but 4,000 years ago, that same footwear was essential for hunting and gathering during the snowy months. Regardless, snowshoes then and now essentially serve the same purpose—to get you from frosty point A to frosty point B. Aside from skiing, ice skating, and all the other winter-wonderful things you can do in Chicago this time of year, snowshoeing is another local favorite. And one of the best parts of snowshoeing is that it requires very little skill or equipment to achieve a fun full body workout. Once you’ve layered up, buckled in your boots, and packed your hiking essentials, you’re all set to trek atop the snow rather than slog through it. Here are 11 awesome, snow-dusted trails near Chicago complete with onsite gear rentals for a perfect sunny afternoon spent taking in the great outdoors.
CHICAGO, IL
goodshomedesign.com

Hot Tent Camping In Snow

Hot tent camping in winter during snow fall. camping in snow storm with lightweight hot tent and wood stove in the forest on this winter camping adventure. Learn more in the video below…
HOBBIES
UpNorthLive.com

North American VASA races return to Timber Ridge Resort

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After a year-long hiatus, the North American VASA Festival of Races returned and was met with excitement from racers eager to compete. “Last year's event was canceled due to Covid,” said Brian Beauchamp, a member of the VASA board of directors. “It made this...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
On Milwaukee

The Brew Crew's Arctic Tailgate is back!

Well, it's all happening. Single-game tickets for the Brewers 2022 season go on sale on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 9 a.m., but the celebration begins the evening before. The Annual Arctic Tailgate takes place Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and features games, prizes, entertainment and more. Plus, the first 200 fans who stay overnight will receive an exclusive "Arctic Tailgate" T-shirt.
BASEBALL
Frankfort Times

Austria wins Olympic gold in ski jumping team event

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Austria won Olympic gold in the ski jumping team event on Monday, four years after failing to even earn a medal in the event at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. “We missed the podium four years ago,” Austrian jumper Manuel Fettner said. “It’s much better now.”...
WORLD
Frankfort Times

WHAT TO WATCH: Figure skating drama moves to the ice

BEIJING (AP) — After days of off-ice drama, it's finally time for the women's figure skating competition to start. The saga of Russian star Kamila Valieva moves on to the short program — which she can participate in after a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. A test that Valieva took in December was flagged for a banned heart medication, but CAS ruled that the 15-year-old Valieva, a “protected athlete” because of her age, can compete.
SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Eichel to make debut for Golden Knights on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel will make his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday, playing for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and since he became the first NHL player to undergo artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck in November. “I’m sure there...
NHL
Yardbarker

American-born Chinese skier Eileen Gu wins silver in slopestyle

Eileen Gu's stellar 2022 Winter Olympics continued with a silver medal in the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle competition. Gu, 18, has been one of the most talked about athletes at the Beijing games due largely to her stellar performances in freestyle skiing, but also because of her decision to compete for China rather than the United States. She made the decision in 2019 when she was still just 15, explaining at the time on social media that she was excited for the "opportunity to help inspire millions of young people" in her mom's home country.
SPORTS

