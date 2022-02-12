ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meet Sebastian: Anderson Cooper welcomes second baby

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXxaS_0eCu1d9S00

Fatherhood suits Anderson Cooper.

The “AC360″ host announced the birth of his second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, during Thursday’s episode, followed Friday by an Instagram post sharing a photo of the CNN anchor cuddling with the newborn the day he was born.

“(Sebastian) was 6.8 pounds at birth, and he is healthy and happy. Even his occasional hiccups are, to me, adorable,” Cooper, 54, said during the broadcast, noting that the new arrival “already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap.”

Sebastian joins older brother, Wyatt, who was born in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Cooper confirmed that he is co-parenting both boys with his best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani, who is in the process of adopting Wyatt, CNN reported.

The couple split in March 2018 after nine years of dating, “Today” reported.

“It’s probably an unusual setup, but I knew (Maisani) would be a great dad, and he is,” Cooper told People in September 2021, adding, “We’re exes, but we’re family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents.”

In addition to thanking the medical staff who helped with the delivery, Cooper also thanked the surrogate who gave birth to Sebastian.

“The sacrifices she and her family — her entire family — made, and the love that they gave Sebastian this past year has been extraordinary,” Cooper said.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Anderson Cooper shares first photo of adorable baby boy

Proud father of two Anderson Cooper has shared a picture of his family's newest addition for the very first time. After announcing on-air Thursday night that Cooper and parenting partner Benjamin Maisani have welcomed their second child to the world, baby boy Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper, Cooper posted a picture of Sebastian on his Instagram — the first photo of the CNN anchor's second child.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Benjamin Maisani
Person
Don Lemon
rolling out

Eve welcomes baby with husband Maximillion Cooper

Eve has given birth to a baby boy. The 42-year-old star and her husband Maximillion Cooper — who she married in 2014 — welcomed their son Wilde Wolf Fife Alexander Somers Cooper into the world on Feb.1 and the couple has taken to Instagram to show off their new arrival.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anderson Cooper Shares Photo of Second Son After Announcing His Birth on CNN Show

Anderson Cooper has shared the first father-son photo of his newest arrival after announcing the birth of his second child on Thursday. In the Instagram post, which was shared Friday morning, Cooper can be seen cradling his second son and in the caption, he’s written, “Cuddling with Sebastian the day after he was born.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJeff Zucker's Exit Throws a Wrench in CNN's Streaming PlansKim Masters: CNN's Jeff Zucker Defenders Aren't Helping the NetworkAT&T, Discovery CEOs Grilled About Jeff Zucker's "Unfortunate" CNN Exit The Anderson Cooper 360 anchor announced that he is now a dad of two during his Thursday...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Anderson Cooper walks out mid-show after son's birth

On Thursday night's episode of 360 with Anderson Cooper, the host shared an exciting announcement - before walking off the show to take a week-long leave. Cooper announced he and his co-parenting partner, Benjamin Maisani, had welcomed their second baby together at the top of the show. "Good evening, there's a lot to get to tonight but I wanted to start off with some good news which also happens to be personal," Cooper said.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Cnn#Cox Media Group
TheWrap

CNN Ratings Sink With Brianna Keilar, Jim Acosta in Chris Cuomo Time Slot

CNN’s ”Democracy in Peril“ has yet to fill Cuomo void. CNN launched a new show, “Democracy in Peril,” two weeks ago in the 9 p.m. ET slot, which was previously occupied by ousted anchor Chris Cuomo. Ratings are in for the first two hosts, Brianna Keilar and Jim Acosta, and so far, the new program has not stopped the viewership decline.
TV & VIDEOS
Ok Magazine

Don Lemon Slams Former Friend Chris Cuomo In Heated CNN Meeting Following Jeff Zucker's Resignation

Don Lemon shared how he really feels about former pal Chris Cuomo during a private CNN meeting earlier this week. Following the resignation of CNN Worldwide President Jeff Zucker, network staff at the New York offices met with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar to discuss the situation. As OK! reported, Zucker announced he would be stepping down from the network last week after failing to disclose a romantic relationship with colleague and Chief Marketing Officer Allison Gollust.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
PWMania

The Rock Called Out By Donald Trump Jr. and Accused of ‘Transphobia’

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has been accused of spreading Covid-19 misinformation on his Spotify podcast and after he issued an apology, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson publicly showed support for Rogan. However, a Twitter user brought up how Rogan used the N-word repeatedly during his podcasts and The Rock responded with the following:
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Bromance over? Don Lemon slams former CNN bestie Chris Cuomo for breaking ‘journalistic standards’

The years-long bromance between CNN’s Don Lemon and former colleague Chris Cuomo is in trouble. Lemon turned on his old network pal on Monday, as WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar fielded questions during an in-house town hall from disgruntled CNN staffers who are depressed and angry that CNN’s now-former boss, Jeff Zucker, was forced to step down last week.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Ex-Fox News Star Lands at NBC News After Quitting Over Tucker Carlson

Months after Stephen Hayes quit Fox News over Tucker Carlson’s conspiratorial rhetoric about the Jan. 6 riots, the conservative author and pundit has landed at NBC News. “I’ve known and worked with Steve Hayes on and off for nearly 25 years,” Meet the Press anchor Chuck Todd said in a Friday morning statement announcing Hayes’ new role as a network contributor. “He is a principled reporter and analyst who always puts truth and facts above emotion and sentiment.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Week

Kathy Griffin says CNN President Jeff Zucker 'started yelling at me' and fired her when she asked for a raise

Kathy Griffin says CNN President Jeff Zucker "started yelling at me" and ultimately cut her pay after she asked for more money to host the network's New Year's Eve show. The comedian recounted to The New York Times calling Zucker 10 days before her New Year's Eve gig with Anderson Cooper in 2016. Griffin says she told Zucker she felt she deserved more than the $80,000 she was being paid because she was doing more prep work than Cooper. The CNN boss "got very offended" by this, Griffin said, alleging, "He started yelling at me and he literally said something like, 'Who do you think you are calling here demanding a raise?' And then something came over me. And I just lost it. I just started screaming. I'm Kathy [beep!] Griffin, Jeff, that's who I am."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

MSNBC, CNN face gaping holes in primetime after Rachel Maddow, Chris Cuomo sagas leave 9 pm timeslot unstable

Unusual situations with MSNBC and CNN's star anchors have left them with significant holes to fill during one of the most important hours of the day. Rachel Maddow has gone on temporary hiatus at MSNBC, while Chris Cuomo was fired after a series of scandal brought shame to CNN. While the reasons for their absences are quite different, the liberal networks have found themselves in unstable situations without their former 9 p.m. ET mainstays.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
90K+
Followers
88K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy