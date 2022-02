American Marin Hamill crashed and fell after a jump during the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualifiers at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Monday. Hamill was taken off the course on a toboggan by a medical crew while the competition was briefly paused. Her crash came on the landing of the last big jump on the course. She was an attempting a 720-spin on the large jump. The freeskier was seen holding her right leg in pain. According to those at the event, she was treated for about 10 minutes before being brought down the hill to an ambulance.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO