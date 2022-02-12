ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, VA

Phenix, Keysville to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

By Gary Boyer
WFXR
WFXR
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Piedmont Health District says they will be holding a pair of COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Charlotte County next week.

The first will take place at the Phenix Volunteer Fire Department at 365 Chester Street in Phenix on Monday, Feb. 14 from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The second will run at the County Line FACES Food Pantry at 12129 County Line Road in Keysville on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

How long will my omicron antibodies last?

While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are encouraged. To make your appointment, click here or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for anyone age five and older, though a parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The Moderna vaccine is available for anyone age 18 and older.

As far as booster shots, the Pfizer booster vaccine is available for anyone age 12 and older who had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least five months ago. The Johnson & Johnson booster is available to those who had their vaccine at least two months prior.

The Moderna booster is available for anyone age 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those who are eligible to receive a booster may choose which vaccine they would like.

For those who choose a different product than their primary serious, VDH officials urge you to talk with your doctor or health care provider to assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

If you are coming for a second dose or a booster, you need to bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received.

To get a copy of your vaccine record with a QR code, click here .

