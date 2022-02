With two high-scoring offenses meeting when Cornerstone traveled to Andrews-Osborne on Feb. 11, fans expected a thriller. What they got instead was a defensive battle. But a pair of runs by the Patriots in the second and third quarters put the game out of reach for the Phoenix as Cornerstone went on to win 50-43. The Patriots move to 18-1 on the season while Andrews Osborne fell to 10-9.

