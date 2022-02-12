ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

William H. Marx, longtime trauma doctor at Upstate University Hospital, dies at 70

By James McClendon
 2 days ago
Syracuse, N.Y. — Dr. William H. Marx, 70, division chief of trauma, burns and acute care surgery at Upstate University Hospital, died Wednesday. The hospital announced Marx’s death Friday in a Facebook post. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear friend...

Coverage of Fowler incident lacked viewpoints of students, staff (Your Letters)

Regarding ”Syracuse student arrested in stabbing of 2nd student at Fowler; unclear how knife got in,” (Feb. 8, 2022):. The Syracuse community is hurting. As a teacher at PSLA @ Fowler, I’ve seen our children lost in their return to school after spending a year and half at home learning virtually. Watching a local news story attack my school after a terrible, violent incident left my heart heavy. Reading the news, Fowler looks like a violent school where everybody is afraid of being attacked or stabbed. It isn’t true. What is true is that, in the last two or three years, too many students have been lost to violence outside of school. These are children reeling in pain but if you watch the news, you’d think they were just mindless, violent criminals. But they aren’t. They are children. They are hurting. And they need our help.
SYRACUSE, NY
Christina Yuna Lee stabbed to death by man who followed her into NYC apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was stabbed to death inside her lower Manhattan apartment by a man who followed her from the street into her building, authorities said. Christina Yuna Lee, 35, was found fatally wounded in her bathtub at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. The suspected killer was taken into custody after he at first tried to flee down a fire escape and then barricaded himself inside the apartment, a police spokesperson said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Man shot in the leg near Syracuse hospital

Syracuse, N.Y. – A 33-year-old man was shot early Saturday Morning near a Syracuse hospital. The shooting was reported around 3:24 a.m. at 726 North Salina St. near St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, according to a news release from Syracuse police. A 33-year-old man was found with a gunshot...
SYRACUSE, NY
