M&M’s declared West Virginia’s favorite candy

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — With Valentines Day fast approaching, a recent report from TOP has found that the most popular candy in West Virginia is M&M’s.

Checking Google Trends from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5, the data showed that M&M’s were dominate across the nation, becoming the most popular candy in 20 states with Skittles being a close second with 17 states.

Richard McVey
2d ago

Between M&Ms and all you can eat buffets you can sure see the effects when you shop at Walmart. 😂😂

