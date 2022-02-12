ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Davidson 72-65

bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island got past Davidson 72-65 on Saturday. Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Times Union

UAlbany women hold on for "statement" win over Vermont

ALBANY — In a battle between the America East’s top two defenses, the University at Albany women’s basketball team held on for a 54-52 win over Vermont Saturday afternoon at SEFCU Arena. The Catamounts allowed just one made field goal in the fourth quarter, a jump shot...
ALBANY, NY
bigrapidsnews.com

Venters carries E. Washington over Idaho St. 75-72

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington edged past Idaho State 75-72 on Saturday. Venters made two free throws as he went 6 for 6 inside the final two minutes, and the Bengals missed a tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds. Angelo Allegri...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 82-65 on Saturday. D'Maurian Williams added 21 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Williams also had six assists. Kareem Reid had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (15-10, 9-3 Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Gates, Luc carry Holy Cross past Bucknell 78-72

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Holy Cross players in double figures as the Crusaders defeated Bucknell 78-72 on Saturday. Kyrell Luc added 14 points for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery chipped in 13, Judson Martindale scored 10 and Caleb Kenney had 10. Luc also had six assists.
BASKETBALL
State
Rhode Island State
bigrapidsnews.com

Bishop scores 23 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 72-70

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 23 points including the winning basket with six seconds remaining as Montana State extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Northern Arizona 72-70 on Saturday. Bishop drove to the hoop for a layup and the winning points. Jubrile Belo had 14...
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Minor scores 21 to lift Merrimack past Wagner 80-65 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Wagner 80-65 in overtime on Saturday. Ziggy Reid had 19 points for Merrimack (10-15, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 18 points. Mikey Watkins had 14 points and eight assists. Merrimack outscored Wagner 22-7...
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Pointer, Morris lead No. 14 LSU women past Texas A&M 74-58

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Khayla Pointer and Alexis Morris scored 25 points each and No. 14 LSU defeated Texas A&M 74-58 on Sunday. Autumn Newby had 13 rebounds and seven points for LSU (21-4, 9-3). Kayla Wells had 23 points for Texas A&M (14-10, 4-8 SEC) and Aaliyah...
COLLEGE SPORTS
scsuowls.com

Women's Basketball Kicks Off Five-Game Road Trip at Le Moyne, Saint Michael's

Southern Connecticut State University Owls (9-10, 6-7 NE10) Le Moyne College Dolphins (14-4, 12-3 NE10) Saturday, Feb. 12 | Time: 1:00 PM | Location: Ted Grant Court (Syracuse, N.Y.) Live Stats | Live Video. at Saint Michael's College Purple Knights (3-16, 1-12 NE10) Date:. Monday, Feb. 14 | Time: 5:00...
Person
Michael Jones
bigrapidsnews.com

Robertson carries Portland over Loyola Marymount 86-76

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Portland to an 86-76 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night. The 31 points were a career high for Robertson. Robertson made all 10 of his free throw attempts. Kristian...
NBA
merrimackathletics.com

Women's Basketball Drops Back and Forth Contest Against Central Connecticut

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. – The Merrimack College Women's basketball team competed from start to finish in their matchup against Central Connecticut State University on Friday evening. In a matchup where it seemed like every shot had an answer, the Blue Devils eventually came away with this one by a score of 75-64. The Warriors were led tonight by senior guard, Kate Mager, who finished the game with a team high 12 points while shooting 4-10 from the field. Fellow senior, Carla Balague, finished right behind Mager with 11 points and five rebounds. Merrimack had three players who were very close to achieving triple doubles as graduate student, Paige McCormick, finished this one with seven points and seven rebounds. Junior, Jayme DeCesare, had another complete performance as she capped off this one with nine points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Sophomore, Teneisia Brown, returned to form as she collected eight points and nine rebounds to round off the top performers for Merrimack.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
bigrapidsnews.com

Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10 points and six assists.
NBA
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant opens 2022 with big win over Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Bryant University men's lacrosse team received hat tricks from three different individuals on its way to a 19-7 season-opening victory over in-state rival Providence College on Saturday afternoon at Chapey Field. The 19 goals are the most by a Bulldog to open a season in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
bentleyfalcons.com

Lawrence Scores 32 as Bentley Remains in Control of NE10 Northeast Division

WALTHAM, Mass. – Graduate guard Colton Lawrence (Myerstown, Pa./ELCO HS) scored 22 of his 32 points during a dominating second half as Bentley University, ranked number 21 in Division II, pulled away after the break for an 87-68 win over Southern New Hampshire University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball Saturday afternoon at the Dana Center.
WALTHAM, MA
hartfordhawks.com

Women's Basketball Concludes Four-Game Homestand Against New Hampshire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford women's basketball team wraps up its four-game homestand with a matchup against New Hampshire on Monday. The Hawks look to even the season series with the Wildcats, after falling to UNH earlier this year. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. Both Student Spectators...
HARTFORD, CT
umassathletics.com

UMass Secures 69-67 Win Over Saint Joseph’s On Camby Day

AMHERST, Mass. – The UMass starting backcourt combined for 18 assists and just two turnovers as the Minutemen closed out a two-game homestand with a bounce back win over Saint Joseph's on Saturday at the Mullins Center, 69-67. The Minutemen (11-12 Overall, 4-7 Atlantic 10) trailed by five with under seven minutes remaining and outscored the Hawks (10-13 Overall, 4-8 Atlantic 10) by seven to secure the two-point win in a game that saw 21 lead changes and six ties.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bigrapidsnews.com

Warren's 21 points, huge 3rd period spark No. 16 Texas women

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points, Texas thrashed Oklahoma in the third quarter, and the No. 16 Longhorns defeated the No. 12 Sooners 78-63 on Saturday night. Texas rolled through the first six minutes of the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma 17-4 to...
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Rhode Island vs. Davidson: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Davidson 20-3; Rhode Island 12-10 The Rhode Island Rams haven't won a game against the Davidson Wildcats since Jan. 8 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Rhode Island and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a victory while Rhode Island will be stumbling in from a defeat.
COLLEGE SPORTS
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Falls Short at New Hampshire 54-51

DURHAM, N.H. – Host New Hampshire (5-17, 2-9 AE) had three players reach double figures in scoring and defeated Binghamton (5-16, 1-10 AE) 54-51 in an America East women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Lundholm Gym. The game marked the first of three straight road contests that the Bearcats will play in a five-day stretch.
BINGHAMTON, NY
stonehillskyhawks.com

Men's Basketball Posts Balanced Win at Assumption, 65-58

WORCESTER, Mass. (February 12, 2022) – Stonehill College turned in another solid defensive effort in placed four in double figures on its way to a 65-58 victory over Assumption University in Northeast-10 Conference men's basketball action at Andrew Laska Gymnasium this afternoon. Leaders. Stonehill. Owen Chose Fifth-year, Guard: 18...
WORCESTER, MA

