Mozilla and Meta (Formerly Facebook) Propose New Privacy-Preserving Ad Technology

Well, some people are mad because they think facebook is censoring conservative content. And some people are mad because they think facebook is not censoring enough conservative content. That puts facebook in an impossible position. This is kind of what happened with the NFL, too, when people started taking the knee during the national anthem. I quit facebook more than a year ago, and am not really a football fan. So I am just kind of observing this from the outside.

