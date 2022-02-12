Mozilla and Meta (Formerly Facebook) Propose New Privacy-Preserving Ad Technology

For the last three years, the industry has been developing alternatives to third-party cookies and other identifiers disrupted by consumer privacy approaches taken by browsers, operating systems, and new privacy regulations across the globe. Progress has been made to understand and analyze privacy requirements. It has become increasingly evident that we need a comprehensive set of new standards and technologies to support privacy-centric addressability and consumer data security. In support of this, IAB Tech Lab, the digital advertising technical standard-setting body, announced the newly formed Privacy Enhancing Technologies (PETs) Working Group. This new workstream invites developers working on advanced cryptography, data scientists, privacy and security systems engineers, and others in the digital advertising community to come together to develop privacy-enhancing standards and software tools for the digital advertising industry.
