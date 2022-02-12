ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gates, Luc carry Holy Cross past Bucknell 78-72

bigrapidsnews.com
 2 days ago

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Holy Cross players in double figures as the Crusaders...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

bigrapidsnews.com

Minor scores 21 to lift Merrimack past Wagner 80-65 in OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Jordan Minor had 21 points and 10 rebounds as Merrimack beat Wagner 80-65 in overtime on Saturday. Ziggy Reid had 19 points for Merrimack (10-15, 5-7 Northeast Conference). Malik Edmead added 18 points. Mikey Watkins had 14 points and eight assists. Merrimack outscored Wagner 22-7...
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Terry leads Gardner-Webb over Charleston Southern 82-65

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Lance Terry scored a season-high 24 points as Gardner-Webb defeated Charleston Southern 82-65 on Saturday. D'Maurian Williams added 21 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs. Williams also had six assists. Kareem Reid had 10 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for Gardner-Webb (15-10, 9-3 Big...
COLLEGE SPORTS
bigrapidsnews.com

Robertson carries Portland over Loyola Marymount 86-76

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyler Robertson recorded a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Portland to an 86-76 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night. The 31 points were a career high for Robertson. Robertson made all 10 of his free throw attempts. Kristian...
NBA
WPRI 12 News

Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Davidson 72-65

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Davidson 72-65 on Saturday. Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams. His brother, Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.  Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak came to an end.  The Rams evened the […]
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Bishop scores 23 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 72-70

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 23 points including the winning basket with six seconds remaining as Montana State extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Northern Arizona 72-70 on Saturday. Bishop drove to the hoop for a layup and the winning points. Jubrile Belo had 14...
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Venters carries E. Washington over Idaho St. 75-72

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Steele Venters had 21 points as Eastern Washington edged past Idaho State 75-72 on Saturday. Venters made two free throws as he went 6 for 6 inside the final two minutes, and the Bengals missed a tying 3-point attempt in the closing seconds. Angelo Allegri...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
NewsBreak
Sports
bigrapidsnews.com

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
BASKETBALL
bigrapidsnews.com

Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added 21 and South Carolina defeated Georgia 80-68 on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak. Bryant and Carter combined to shoot 16 of 24 with five 3-pointers for the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 Southeastern Conference). James Reese V added 10 points and six assists.
NBA
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton snaps skid with impressive road win at Abilene Christian

ABILENE, Texas – Saturday marked the latest chapter in the Tarleton-Abilene Christian storied rivalry, and the result matched a recent trend – a Tarleton win. The Texans won for the ninth time in their last 10 games against the Wildcats with their 73-67 win at the Teague Center in Abilene, Texas. This was the first meeting in nine years between the two rival teams, last matching up on Feb. 9, 2013. Since February of 2009, Tarleton is now 9-1 against ACU.
ABILENE, TX
bigrapidsnews.com

Lake Superior State edges Ferris

SAULT STE. MARIE -- Despite a pair of third period goals, the Ferris State University men's ice hockey team could not even the contest and fell 5-3 Friday to the Lake Superior State Lakers at Taffy Abel Arena in Central Collegiate Hockey Association play. Ferris State freshman forward Kaleb Ergang...
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
Fort Bend Star

Kempner boys soccer runs win streak to six

Kempner’s boys soccer team may have fallen on some hard times the last few seasons, missing the playoffs two of the three seasons. But the Cougars look to have something to prove this season, and continued their blazing hot start last week. The Cougars took down Richmond Foster by...
KEMPNER, TX
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville Eagles extend winning streak to 10

Over the past two weeks, Greensville County High School has been home to perhaps the best basketball in the commonwealth of Virginia. Both the boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball squads ended their regular seasons in style by knocking off their opponents to continue their long winning streaks and entered the Tri-Rivers District tournament with momentum on their side.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
KVIA

Simmons carries Abilene Christian over Tarleton State 77-63

STEPHENVILLE, Texas — Airion Simmons had 15 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats got past Tarleton State 77-63. Reggie Miller added 13 points for the Wildcats. Cameron Steele chipped in 11, Tobias Cameron scored 10 and Coryon Mason had 10. Montre Gipson led the Texans with 21 points.
siuecougars.com

Tennessee Tech Edges SIUE 68-64

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – In a game in which neither team led by more than five points, Tennessee Tech edged SIUE women's basketball 68-64 Saturday at First Community Arena. Jada Guinn and Anna Jones hit free throws to seal the game late for the Golden Eagles, which improved to 16-8 overall and 11-3 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
wrrnetwork.com

Lady Tigers, Tigers get a sweep over the weekend

The Lander Valley High School basketball teams swept their weekend games at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse against teams from Pinedale and Kemmerer. Demi Stauffenberg scored 16 points, Whitney Hansen added 13, Meagan Winfield contributed 12 points and Ryan Bell tossed in 10 points to lead the Lady Tigers to an exciting overtime win over third-ranked Pinedale Friday 61-to-58. Lander’s Taline Tendore, Hansen and Winfield each scored three points in the extra period to lead Lander Valley to the win, their 12th in a row. The Lady Tigers remain unbeaten on their home floor. Pinedale was led by Roxanne Rogers who was perfect from the free throw line in the second half with 15 charity tosses, three coming with just a few seconds left in regulation to tie the game. She later fouled out in the overtime period but was the high game scorer with 26 points.
LANDER, WY
bigrapidsnews.com

Big Rapids players set for rematch with Reed City

BIG RAPIDS – Owen Gammons is a junior who has been playing a relatively quiet but important role in helping the Big Rapids boys team end its season on a championship note. It’s Gammons’ second year on varsity but he’s seeing more action underneath this season especially with the graduation of Daryle Greenbay from a year ago.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsnews.com

Ferris men's tennis team remains unbeaten

BIG RAPIDS -- The Ferris State University men's tennis team stayed unbeaten this year as the Bulldogs notched a 6-1 regional road victory over the Tiffin Dragons on Sunday at the Lakewood Racquet Club in Ohio. Ferris State, which beat Findlay 7-0 on Saturday, closed out the weekend with another...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

New Zealand native Ben Gold commits to Marquette's 2022 recruiting class

The Marquette men's basketball team added a big man to its 2022 recruiting class. Ben Gold, a 6-foot-10 forward from the NBA Global Academy in Australia, committed to the Golden Eagles on Monday. I’m excited to announce my commitment to @MarquetteMBB . Thank you to everyone that’s helped me along the journey.💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Isihf7L3p1— Ben...
MARQUETTE, WI

