ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Universal Orlando Resort drops mask mandate for fully vaccinated guests

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BLnMI_0eCtzsG100

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Universal Orlando Resort announced it will no longer require fully vaccinated guests to wear face coverings at indoor or outdoor venues, effective Saturday, Feb. 12.

The updated policy is said to be based on “local trends and conditions,” according to Universal.

As of the Florida Department of Health’s most recent weekly COVID-19 report , the state had a positivity rate of 18%.

As some states drop mask mandates, CDC keeps guidelines

Previously, guests were required to wear face coverings at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas, and at all attractions from the moment they entered the queue to when they exited, per the resort’s online safety guidelines .

Proof of vaccination was not required, but guests were asked to complete a health survey before visiting. The survey asked whether a guest was feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms, had a cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chills or muscle pain among other health conditions.

As of Feb. 12, guests who have not been vaccinated will be “encouraged” to wear masks in indoor spaces, according to Universal’s latest safety guidelines.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Sacramento region seeing uptick in ‘hungry,’ ‘aggressive’ mosquitoes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re feeling a little itchy lately, you’re not alone. The recent uptick in mosquito activity is noticeable in the Sacramento region. “They’re hungry; they’re aggressive, and they’re definitely biting,” said Luz Maria Robles, with the Sacramento-Yolo Vector Control District. Mosquitos in the region appear to be taking the warmer temperatures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orlando, FL
Health
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Vaccines
Orlando, FL
Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Cdc#Universal Orlando Resort#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
FOX40

How to get honest about finances with your partner

A study done by CreditCards.com found that 32% of the 2,400 American adults surveyed admitted to cheating on their partners financially. A lack of funds and how to manage finances with limited resources is a major source of fights between lovebirds. Keeping secrets about money is a whole other issue. Financial expert Johnny Gottstein joined […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy