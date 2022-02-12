ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Kodak Black Shot Outside a Justin Bieber After-Party

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

According to TMZ, rapper Kodak Black is being treated after being shot in L.A. outside of an afterparty following a Justin Bieber concert.  The concert took place in WeHo at the Pacific Design Center.  After the show celebrities gathered for an afterparty nearby at The Nice Guy.

Celebrities on the guest list included Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Drake, Lil Baby, Amber Rose, Hailey and Justin Bieber and many more.

At approximately 2:45 AM, Kodak Black was standing outside of the party with rapper Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out.  Allegedly someone in Black’s camp crew got jumped and Black jumped in to help.  Shots were fired by an unknown person hitting Black in the leg.

Three people were shot and another was injured.  Law enforcement said that there were a total of 10 shots fired.  Black was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.  He is expected to recover fully.


[ione_media_gallery src="https://mycolumbuspower.com" id="3709077" overlay="true"]

Comments / 239

metro
1d ago

They’re all running out of their usefulness to the elite’s and systematically being taken out! They were used to pollute the minds of people for selling sex and drugs. Look how many rappers have died or been suicided 😡

Reply(2)
12
JacobA$$HoeSlayer
1d ago

Too bad thugs can't aim and he's not dead. Of course then we'd have to hear about what a great person he was. Joe Biden would make an announcement lol. Still it would be worth it.

Reply(1)
16
Patti Petruzzelli
1d ago

I just don't understand how these rappers are so popular when most of them are just thugs. Maybe it's because I am older, almost 70 and to me that is not talent. There are plenty of good singers out there. I do like a lot of today's music but why is it good to sing about killing cops and all the vulgarity in their music.

Reply
8
