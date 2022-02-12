ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points, Devin Carter added...

247Sports

FINAL: Carolina 80 - Georgia 68

ATHENS, Ga. – South Carolina is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the first of a two-game road stretch. The Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) are getting set to take on Georgia on Saturday at Stegman Coliseum with tipoff set for 2 p.m. and coverage on the SEC Network.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

Looking back at Alabama's wild win over Arkansas

Welcome back to Coleman Coliseum for a big Saturday morning basketball game for Alabama. It faces Arkansas, fresh off beating No. 1 Auburn for a ninth straight win. Tip is set for 11 a.m. and we’ll have all the updates live from Tuscaloosa so refresh the page for the latest.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
wholehogsports.com

Analyzing Arkansas' 68-67 loss at Alabama

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had frustration written all over him when sat down for his Zoom press conference Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 68-67 loss at Alabama. His group came within one stop and one defensive rebound of pushing its winning streak to 10 games, but there was plenty to be irritated by in the narrow loss. Arkansas, which dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC, came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 8.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Henry County Daily Herald

Alabama edges Arkansas, ends Razorbacks' nine-game win streak

Alabama blew a pair of 13-point second-half leads but held on to beat Arkansas 68-67 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ending the Razorbacks' winning streak at nine games. Noah Gurley's short jumper from the lane with 27 seconds left gave the Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6) the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
#Ap#Gamecocks
Frankfort Times

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962. 2. Auburn (4)23-214131. 3. Arizona22-213704. 4....
BASKETBALL
abc17news.com

Barisic leads W. Illinois over North Dakota 70-68

MACOMB, Ill. — Luka Barisic had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 70-68. Colton Sandage drew a foul on Matt Norman and made two free throws to give Western Illinois a 69-68 lead with 6 seconds remaining. Will Carius had a steal on the following play and Barisic made a free throw for the final margin. Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Broughton leads No. 17 Florida women past Auburn 83-77

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night. Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida's run reached 7-0 as...
AUBURN, AL
Place
Athens
Basketball
Southeastern Conference
Sports
Frankfort Times

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)23-17501. 2. Stanford21-37192. 3. Louisville22-26823.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Iowa State up to No. 6 in women's AP Top 25; Gamecocks No. 1

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
IOWA STATE
Frankfort Times

Balanced Huskers blow out cold-shooting No. 5 Indiana 72-55

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55 on Monday night. The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Tamika Catchings leaves Indiana Fever front-office positions

Tamika Catchings is stepping down as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever, the team announced Monday. The franchise's most storied player, who helped Indiana win a WNBA championship in 2012 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year, had held the front-office positions since 2017, and the team has struggled under her leadership.
NBA
Frankfort Times

Tennessee Basketball How They Fared

1. Beech (29-0) beat McGavock 97-50, beat Hunters Lane 88-61. 2. Bartlett (27-6) beat Collierville 69-57, beat Cordova 77-48, beat Germantown 74-57. 3. Morristown-Hamblen High School East (24-4) lost to Sevier County 68-78, beat Volunteer 73-60, lost to Greeneville 74-85. 4. Cane Ridge (18-6) beat LaVergne 56-54, beat Stewarts Creek...
BASKETBALL

