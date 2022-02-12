Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

ATHENS, Ga. – South Carolina is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in the first of a two-game road stretch. The Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) are getting set to take on Georgia on Saturday at Stegman Coliseum with tipoff set for 2 p.m. and coverage on the SEC Network.
Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Welcome back to Coleman Coliseum for a big Saturday morning basketball game for Alabama. It faces Arkansas, fresh off beating No. 1 Auburn for a ninth straight win. Tip is set for 11 a.m. and we’ll have all the updates live from Tuscaloosa so refresh the page for the latest.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had frustration written all over him when sat down for his Zoom press conference Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 68-67 loss at Alabama. His group came within one stop and one defensive rebound of pushing its winning streak to 10 games, but there was plenty to be irritated by in the narrow loss. Arkansas, which dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC, came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 8.
Not every win can be as pretty as Wednesday night’s rout of Ole Miss, and that was the case on Saturday. Regardless, the Alabama Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6) improved to .500 in SEC play with their 68-67 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-6, 8-4) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama couldn’t...
Alabama blew a pair of 13-point second-half leads but held on to beat Arkansas 68-67 in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., ending the Razorbacks' winning streak at nine games. Noah Gurley's short jumper from the lane with 27 seconds left gave the Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6) the...
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962. 2. Auburn (4)23-214131. 3. Arizona22-213704. 4....
MACOMB, Ill. — Luka Barisic had 21 points and 14 rebounds as Western Illinois narrowly defeated North Dakota 70-68. Colton Sandage drew a foul on Matt Norman and made two free throws to give Western Illinois a 69-68 lead with 6 seconds remaining. Will Carius had a steal on the following play and Barisic made a free throw for the final margin. Paul Bruns had 20 points and nine rebounds for North Dakota.
Georgia men's basketball suffered its fifth straight loss Saturday when it fell 80-68 to South Carolina at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia. After a 42-38 first half, the Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC) outscored head coach Tom Crean's Bulldogs (6-19, 1-11) 38-30 in the final 20 minutes, led by a game-high 22 points from Keyshawn Bryant.
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 18 points to lead five in double figures and No. 17 Florida held off a late Auburn rally, defeating the Tigers 83-77 on Monday night. Kristina Moore scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and Florida's run reached 7-0 as...
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)23-17501. 2. Stanford21-37192. 3. Louisville22-26823.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elijah Hutchins-Everett recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Austin Peay to a 62-54 win over Eastern Illinois on Monday. Carlos Paez had 13 points for Austin Peay (10-14, 6-8 Ohio Valley Conference).
Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remains the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — its highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones then play No. 7 Baylor next Monday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Jazz Shelley and Sam Haiby scored 14 points apiece to lead five Nebraska players in double figures, and the Cornhuskers broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to upset fifth-ranked Indiana 72-55 on Monday night. The Huskers (19-6, 8-6 Big Ten) capitalized as...
Tamika Catchings is stepping down as vice president of basketball operations and general manager of the Indiana Fever, the team announced Monday. The franchise's most storied player, who helped Indiana win a WNBA championship in 2012 and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame last year, had held the front-office positions since 2017, and the team has struggled under her leadership.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Graduate transfer Noah Gurley hit back-to-back go-ahead baskets in the final 90 seconds to help lift the Alabama men’s basketball team to a narrow 68-67 victory over Arkansas Saturday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum. With the win, the Crimson Tide (16-9, 6-6 SEC) snapped the Razorbacks’...
