Bryant, Carter lead South Carolina over Georgia 80-68

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman had frustration written all over him when sat down for his Zoom press conference Saturday after the Razorbacks’ 68-67 loss at Alabama. His group came within one stop and one defensive rebound of pushing its winning streak to 10 games, but there was plenty to be irritated by in the narrow loss. Arkansas, which dropped to 19-6 overall and 8-4 in the SEC, came up on the wrong side on the scoreboard for the first time since Jan. 8.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO