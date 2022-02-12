OPD investigating third armed robbery in a week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Saturday morning before 6, Owensboro Police say a man with a handgun came into an Eagles Gas Station demanding money. According to recent police reports, this isn’t the first time a robbery on West Parrish Avenue has happened lately.

Less than a week ago on Feb. 6, an armed man robbed a Quality Quick Food Mart at gunpoint on West Parrish Avenue, OPD says. Police say several days later on that Friday, another Quality Quick Foot Mart is targeted for theft by a man with a gun, this time on Carter Road.

Law enforcement officials tell us Sunday’s hold-up was carried out by a potentially bi-racial male wearing a red sock cap, mask and plaid (possibly green and white) jacket with a black hood. Law enforcement officials tell us the suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

OPD announced they have detectives investigating the robberies, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888 , or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).