ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Car smashes into Scrambled Southern Diner’s outdoor seating area in Greensboro

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUmkc_0eCtzDVa00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car smashed into the porch of Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, police say a car ran off the road while trying to avoid hitting another car. The car ran into the outdoor seating area of the popular brunch spot at 2417 Spring Garden St.

The restaurant was open at the time of the crash. Scrambled Southern Diner closed after and plans to remain closed on Sunday.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but due to some potential structural damage, we will close until it can be determined completely safe,” the restaurant told FOX8.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

1 injured in Greensboro house fire on Milton Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was injured in a house fire in Greensboro on Milton Street on Monday, according to the Greensboro Fire Department. The call reporting the fire came in at 3:06 p.m. One adult’s hands and face were injured during the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 Eastbound reopens near Randleman Road after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — I-40 Eastbound reopened near Randleman Road after a crash on Monday. According to a press release, traffic on eastbound I-40 just past the Randleman Road exit was narrowed to one lane after a crash. The road was closed around 1:44 p.m. near exit 220 and reopened at 2:41 p.m. There’s no […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Water main break shuts down West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A water main broke on West Friendly Avenue in Greensboro, according to police. On Sunday morning, police said all eastbound lanes of West Friendly Avenue at Rodman Road were closed. This is about 1.3 miles west of the Friendly Center open-air shopping mall. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. No […]
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Sports
Greensboro, NC
Accidents
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Southern Diner
FOX8 News

Davie County firefighter’s home destroyed in blaze on McDaniel Road; fire station calls on community to help

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter with the Advance Fire Department lost everything when his home erupted in flames, according to the fire department. At about 9:40 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of McDaniel Road at the home of auxiliary Advance Fire Department firefighter William MacDonald. MacDonald’s son […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 in critical condition after crash on I-40 west in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash involving two vehicles shut down Interstate 40 west in Greensboro on Saturday morning. According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, the scene started at 10:08 a.m. near exit 217 for West Gate City Boulevard. The scene was cleared by about 2:30 p.m. Greensboro police say two people were […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Lidl grocery store could come to downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro City Council will consider an agreement Tuesday night that would bring a Lidl grocery store downtown.  The $1.4 million sales development agreement would allow Lidl to build a 25-35,000 square foot store, and between 100 and 150 parking spots at the intersection of South Elm Street and East Gate […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Plane with 8 aboard crashes off North Carolina; 1 body found

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — A small plane carrying eight people crashed into the ocean off North Carolina’s Outer Banks and left behind multiple debris fields where crews searched for the missing passengers, the Coast Guard said. One body has so far been recovered and identified, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck told reporters Monday afternoon. […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Multiple people shot at Trust nightclub in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A shooting at Trust nightclub in Greensboro sent multiple people to the hospital, according to police. At 1:37 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of multiple people shot at Trust, a nightclub on the 2800 block of West Gate City Boulevard. One victim was taken to a hospital by Guilford […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 drivers charged after apparent road rage chase along busy highway in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men are facing charges after a scary case of apparent road rage Wednesday morning. Both drivers—Jerry Ray Wyatt, 62, of Eden, and Joshua Ian Livesay, 25, of Mayodan—were charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving. At about 7:20 a.m. Wednesday, troopers spotted two vehicles—a white Nissan […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Family seeks to honor Winston-Salem war hero Lawrence Joel with plaque at Carolina Field of Honor — how you can help

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The name Lawrence Joel may ring familiar to people in the Piedmont Triad. His name is on a couple of buildings, you see. The Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem chief among them. But people might know not the story of why Lawrence Joel is memorialized in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy