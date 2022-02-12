Car smashes into Scrambled Southern Diner’s outdoor seating area in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car smashed into the porch of Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, police say a car ran off the road while trying to avoid hitting another car. The car ran into the outdoor seating area of the popular brunch spot at 2417 Spring Garden St.

The restaurant was open at the time of the crash. Scrambled Southern Diner closed after and plans to remain closed on Sunday.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but due to some potential structural damage, we will close until it can be determined completely safe,” the restaurant told FOX8.

No charges have been filed.

