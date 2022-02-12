TILLAMOOK COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS: Tillamook County COVID-19 Update – 2/11/22

Executive Director of the Laurel County Health Department, Mark Hensley, gave an update on COVID-19 Tuesday on Kool Gold 96.7’s London News Now, showing the impact omicron has had on the area. Hensley said from January 29th to February 4th, Laurel County saw its highest single week of positive cases yet with 1,278 new cases. Hensley attributed this spike to contagious nature of the omicron variant. He said 208 of those were breakthrough cases, meaning around 1 in 6 positive cases are in those who are fully vaccinated. Hensley said regardless of these breakthrough cases, he trusts that the vaccines are doing what they are intended to do, preventing severe disease. Hensley said they don’t think any vaccine is one hundred percent effective, but with what we’ve seen here, the vaccine has been effective in about eighty-eight percent of the people receiving the vaccine. He added that if Laurel Countians continue to get vaccinated and boosted, practice mask wearing and other COVID-19 safety measures, they should be able to prevent case spikes in the future. Hensley said that he and his team are continuing to promote vaccines and other COVID-19 protocols throughout Laurel County. You can stay up to date on Laurel County’s COVID numbers by visiting the Laurel County Health Department’s Facebook page.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 6 DAYS AGO