‘Death on the Nile’ tops domestic box office

Murder whodunit “Death on the Nile” seized the top spot in the domestic box office Friday.

The Agatha Christie screen adaptation, starring Gal Gadot, grossed $5.1 million on its opening night, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database.

Another Friday-night premier, JLo romantic comedy “Marry Me,” took second with $3 million in ticket sales.

In third was ball-busting reboot “Jackass Forever,” which grossed $2.9 million on Friday night and $32.2 million cumulatively.