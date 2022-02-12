ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Death on the Nile' tops domestic box office

By Conor Skelding
 2 days ago
Murder whodunit “Death on the Nile” seized the top spot in the domestic box office Friday.

The Agatha Christie screen adaptation, starring Gal Gadot, grossed $5.1 million on its opening night, according to IMDB’s Box Office Mojo database.

Another Friday-night premier, JLo romantic comedy “Marry Me,” took second with $3 million in ticket sales.

In third was ball-busting reboot “Jackass Forever,” which grossed $2.9 million on Friday night and $32.2 million cumulatively.

