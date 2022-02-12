Bishop scores 23 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 72-70

Arizona State (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at No. 6 Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12), 12 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Networks, KDUS (1060 AM) — Only a day in between has passed since the rival schools last faced each other at Desert Financial Arena on Friday when Arizona State upset Arizona 81-77. ASU controlled the boards in the game, finishing with 42 rebounds against Arizona’s 27. Forward Mael Gilles led with 10 rebounds, while Jade Loville tallied her season high rebound total with eight. Loville, Gilles, and Taya Hanson took control of the game for the Sun Devils combining for 65 points. Loville finished with a team-high 27 points, while both Hanson and Gilles added 19 points each. ASU made 22 field goals on 53 attempts. ASU led by as many as 14 points before having to make up a three-point deficit in the final minutes to win its second straight over a Top 25 team. Arizona guard Shaina Pellington posted another big game for the Wildcats, leading with 30 points and recording five assists. Cate Reese followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Thomas added 14 points and two 3s. Beginning in Tucson, ASU will play four road games in the upcoming eight days.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO