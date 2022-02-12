ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bishop scores 23 to carry Montana St. over N. Arizona 72-70

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 2 days ago

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Xavier Bishop had 23 points including the winning basket with six seconds remaining as Montana State extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Northern...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Watch Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Current Records: Southern Utah 15-7; Sacramento State 6-14 The Sacramento State Hornets have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 13 of 2020. Sacramento State and Southern Utah will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at The Hornets Nest. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllUtes

How to watch the Runnin' Utes vs Colorado

Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics. The University of Utah men’s basketball team (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) have now lost 11 of their last 12 after a strong 8-4 start. The Utes now travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12). Both teams are coming off a blowout win against Oregon State and losses to Oregon, but with neither team likely to earn bids to “The Big Dance” without winning the Pac-12 Tournament, this matchup on Saturday will be a battle of two teams trying to right the ship.
BOULDER, CO
KSNT News

Wildcats take down West Virginia for fourth win in last five games

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State basketball continues to keep their NCAA tournament hopes alive, winning four of their last five games. The Wildcats took down West Virginia in Bramlage Coliseum 78-73 on Monday. After trailing by seven at halftime, WVU opened up their lead to 10 points before K-State put their comeback hats on. The […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KIVI-TV

Boise State picks up a gritty win over UNLV 69-63

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State Broncos improved to 10-1 in the Mountain West Conference with a tough 69-63 win over Bryce Hamilton and the UNLV Runnin' Rebels. The Broncos would not have Emmanuel Akot for the second game in a row who continues to be day-to-day with a knee injury and his status is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Colorado State.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#Ap#Lumberjacks#Bobcats#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#The Associated Press
College Football News

Oregon State Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

Oregon State football schedule 2022: Who does Oregon State miss on the Pac-12 schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Oregon State Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Beavers miss from the Pac-12 South Division?. The Beavers catch the good break of getting Colorado at home, but...
CORVALLIS, OR
1460 ESPN Yakima

Sun Devils Hold off Washington State 58-55

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marreon Jackson and Jalen Graham scored 14 points apiece and Arizona State (8-15, 4-9 Pac-12) held off Washington State for a 58-55 victory. Tyrell Roberts made consecutive 3-pointers to pull the Cougars to 53-52 with 2:53 left, but Jackson and Graham each answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 58-52. Michael Flowers’ 3-pointer pulled Washington State (14-9, 7-5) within three. The Cougars had one more chance to tie it but turned the ball over on a cross-court pass on the inbounds to end it. Roberts made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA
FOX Sports

Fausett lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 83-57

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to an 83-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday. Tevian Jones had 19 points for Southern Utah (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 14 points. Dee Barnes had 10 points. Bryce...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Following upset at home vs. No. 6 Arizona, Arizona State women's basketball heads to Tucson

Arizona State (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at No. 6 Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12), 12 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Networks, KDUS (1060 AM) — Only a day in between has passed since the rival schools last faced each other at Desert Financial Arena on Friday when Arizona State upset Arizona 81-77. ASU controlled the boards in the game, finishing with 42 rebounds against Arizona’s 27. Forward Mael Gilles led with 10 rebounds, while Jade Loville tallied her season high rebound total with eight. Loville, Gilles, and Taya Hanson took control of the game for the Sun Devils combining for 65 points. Loville finished with a team-high 27 points, while both Hanson and Gilles added 19 points each. ASU made 22 field goals on 53 attempts. ASU led by as many as 14 points before having to make up a three-point deficit in the final minutes to win its second straight over a Top 25 team. Arizona guard Shaina Pellington posted another big game for the Wildcats, leading with 30 points and recording five assists. Cate Reese followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Thomas added 14 points and two 3s. Beginning in Tucson, ASU will play four road games in the upcoming eight days.
TUCSON, AZ
Bronco Sports

Broncos Drop Road Contest to Aggies

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State used an 11-3 run over the final 3:28 to defeat visiting Boise State 63-55, Saturday. After Abby Muse tied the game 52-52 on a second-change bucket, the Broncos (8-16, 4-9 Mountain West) went 1-for-4 from the field and committed three turnovers down the stretch.
BOISE, ID
WRAL

Roddy scores 21 to lift Colorado St. over Fresno St. 65-50

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — David Roddy had 21 points as Colorado State topped Fresno State 65-50 on Friday night. Isaiah Stevens had 14 points for Colorado State (19-3, 9-3 Mountain West Conference). James Moors added 11 points. John Tonje had 10 points. Orlando Robinson had 24 points and eight...
FRESNO, CA
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
WTOP

Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on conference foe Clemson

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (17-7, 10-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (12-12, 4-9 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -2.5; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dane Goodwin and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visit PJ Hall and the Clemson Tigers on Saturday. The Tigers are 8-4 on their home court. Clemson is...
CLEMSON, SC
CalSportsReport

Cal Women Lose to Utah in Overtime

Cal’s women’s basketball team took Utah to overtime, but could not get their second Pac-12 victory as the Utes prevailed 80-75 Sunday at Haas Pavilion. The Bears (10-8, 1-6 Pac-12) got the game into overtime when Leilani McIntosh made a jumper to tie the game at 68-68 with 34 seconds left, and the Utes committed a turnover just before the final horn on their insuing possession.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy