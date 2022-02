The second time wasn't nearly as fun. Less than a month after Ole Miss dismantled Mississippi State in Oxford, the Bulldogs exacted revenge on Sunday afternoon at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, defeating the Rebels, 70-59. The loss dropped Ole Miss to 18-6 on the season and to 6-5 inside the SEC. Mississippi State, who played the game with seven players available, improved to 15-8 overall and pulled even with the Rebels in the SEC standings.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO