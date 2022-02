A McHenry man convicted of stealing an antique Corvette that was later lit on fire in McHenry has been sentenced to six years in prison. James R. Henson, 54, of the 4400 block of West Bull Valley Road in McHenry, was indicted on charges of arson, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful possession of a converted motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, two counts of burglary and two counts of theft.

MCHENRY, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO