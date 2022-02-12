Downtown SLC SWAT situation resolved peacefully

SALT LAKE CITY — A tense situation involving a man in a mental health crisis Saturday afternoon has been resolved.

Salt Lake City Police said they received reports around 1 p.m. of a man with a weapon near 160 W. 900 South. Witnesses at the scene told officers the man had parked his pickup truck in a travel lane on 900 South, then went into a business. Police say the man "removed at least three firearms before exiting and returning to his parked car," but did not point any of the guns at anyone. He also did not threaten anyone, including police.

Around 2:30 p.m., SLC Police asked the public to avoid the area surrounding 900 South and 100 West as crisis negotiators worked to contact him while he was barricaded inside the truck. A SWAT team also responded to the scene, and police issued a shelter-in-place order for residents and businesses in the area.

"This is a very tense and dangerous situation," SLCPD spokesman Brent Weisberg said at the time. "But what we're doing right now is we're trying to slow everything down... to try to resolve this situation peacefully."

The man got out of the vehicle and turned himself over to officers around 3:30 p.m., and the order to shelter was lifted soon afterward.

"The person was in a mental health crisis. We will work with our social workers and others to provide support, resources and help to this person," the department wrote in an update on Twitter. They later added that he may have also been intoxicated.

Resources:

Utah Crisis Line: 801-587-3000 National Suicide Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)



The man was identified as a 36-year-old, but his name is not being released. Police say no criminal charges are being filed "at this point," but he is in protective custody. He will undergo a mental health evaluation and possible treatment because police believe he "poses a substantial likelihood of serious harm to himself or others."

READ: Salt Lake DA describes challenge of balancing mental health, public safety

900 South was closed from West Temple to 300 West as the situation developed. It was reopened around 4:15 p.m.

Utah Transit Authority's TRAX service between Courthouse and Ballpark stations was suspended but was back in service by 4:30. UTA vans and buses transported riders between the two stations, and the 900 South Station was temporarily out of service during the police response.