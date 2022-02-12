ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knowling scores 19 to lift Yale past Columbia 84-59

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Knowling had 19 points as Yale rolled past Columbia 84-59 on Saturday. Knowling shot 9 for 12 from the floor....

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
STANFORD, CA
Newsbug.info

No. 21 USC upsets rival No. 12 UCLA for fifth consecutive win over Bruins

LOS ANGELES — This time, there would be no late heartbreak, no final turn of the knife, no stunning buzzer-beater to remember (or forget). There was no Tahj Eaddy in the corner for three or a Jonah Mathews step-back at the top of the key. There would be no one moment that would haunt UCLA — or a play forever immortalized in highlight reels for USC.
COLLEGE SPORTS
azdesertswarm.com

No. 6 Arizona women’s basketball looks for revenge against ASU

It might have been their worst game of the season. Arizona women’s basketball lost by more points to USC, but that was a midweek makeup game in an empty gym with two missing starters. They also lost by more to Stanford, but that’s Stanford in Maples Pavilion. Losing by four to ASU with at least half of the crowd rooting for the Wildcats was in a different category.
TUCSON, AZ
hebervalleyradio.com

Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
kion546.com

Cain scores 32 to lift Oakland past Detroit 75-59

OAKLAND, Mich. — Jamal Cain had 32 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland stretched its home winning streak to eight games, beating Detroit 75-59. Antoine Davis led the Titans with 18 points.
NBA
KEYT

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull had 14 points and tied her season high with six steals, Cameron Brink added a double-double, and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half and beat Colorado 63-46. The Cardinal trailed at halftime but outscored the Buffaloes 14-5 in the third quarter and got a big fourth from Haley Jones to remain unbeaten in Pac-12 conference with two weeks left. Brink had 11 points and 11 rebounds for her ninth double-double this season and 12th of her career. Anna Wilson had 10 points, five rebounds and five assists. Lesila Finau scored 11 points for Colorado.
STANFORD, CA
bostonnews.net

No. 21 USC holds on for 67-64 win over No. 12 UCLA

Drew Peterson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots as No. 21 Southern Cal won its fifth straight game over crosstown-rival and No. 12 UCLA, 67-64, Saturday in Los Angeles. Peterson shot 9-of-13 from the floor, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, the last of which...
LOS ANGELES, CA
gostanford.com

Card Beats Beavers in Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) - Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a career-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting for Stanford...
CORVALLIS, OR
kmyu.tv

Dixon scores 31 to lift Idaho over Weber St. 83-79

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
IDAHO STATE
Colorado Daily

CU Buffs take momentum into matchup with No. 2 Stanford

There are not a lot of teams that can go into Maples Pavilion and come out with a victory against the Stanford women’s basketball team. Colorado has never done it, but the Buffaloes are certainly looking forward to another opportunity. On Sunday, the Buffs (16-6, 5-6 Pac-12) will bring...
STANFORD, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Following upset at home vs. No. 6 Arizona, Arizona State women's basketball heads to Tucson

Arizona State (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) at No. 6 Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12), 12 p.m., McKale Center, Pac-12 Networks, KDUS (1060 AM) — Only a day in between has passed since the rival schools last faced each other at Desert Financial Arena on Friday when Arizona State upset Arizona 81-77. ASU controlled the boards in the game, finishing with 42 rebounds against Arizona’s 27. Forward Mael Gilles led with 10 rebounds, while Jade Loville tallied her season high rebound total with eight. Loville, Gilles, and Taya Hanson took control of the game for the Sun Devils combining for 65 points. Loville finished with a team-high 27 points, while both Hanson and Gilles added 19 points each. ASU made 22 field goals on 53 attempts. ASU led by as many as 14 points before having to make up a three-point deficit in the final minutes to win its second straight over a Top 25 team. Arizona guard Shaina Pellington posted another big game for the Wildcats, leading with 30 points and recording five assists. Cate Reese followed with 18 points and nine rebounds, while Sam Thomas added 14 points and two 3s. Beginning in Tucson, ASU will play four road games in the upcoming eight days.
TUCSON, AZ
WRAL

Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State past UNLV 69-63

BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night. Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce...
BOISE, ID
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s basketball takes care of business against Utah

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) on Friday night at Maples Pavilion by a score of 91-64. The win brings head coach Tara VanDerveer to the 20-win mark for her 20th consecutive season. Coming into the game, VanDerveer stressed the importance of...
STANFORD, CA

