Channing Tatum Was ‘Doubly Afraid’ About Becoming a ‘Single Dad’ After Jenna Dewan Divorce

By Emily Tannenbaum
Glamour
Glamour
 2 days ago
Channing Tatum is opening up about his approach to fatherhood following his split from Jenna Dewan in 2018. During a recent interview with his 21 Jump Street costar Jonah Hill for the cover of VMAN, Tatum admitted that he was daunted by how the breakup would affect his relationship with his...

Community Policy