Knowling scores 19 to lift Yale past Columbia 84-59

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Matt Knowling had 19 points as Yale rolled past Columbia 84-59 on Saturday.

Knowling shot 9 for 12 from the floor.

Azar Swain had 17 points for Yale (14-9, 8-1 Ivy League), which won its sixth consecutive game. John Poulakidas added 10 points. EJ Jarvis had 10 points and three blocks.

Jaden Cooper had 12 points for the Lions (4-18, 1-9), who have now lost eight games in a row. Patrick Harding added nine rebounds. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa had eight assists.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Yale defeated Columbia 83-72 on Jan. 25.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

