ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rob Gronkowski believes Tom Brady will play again

By Conor Roche
Boston
Boston
 2 days ago

“The guy can play at any age."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qMAjH_0eCtwegM00
Rob Gronkowski thinks we haven't seen the last of Tom Brady playing football. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

One of Tom Brady’s favorite targets doesn’t think the all-time great is done playing football yet.

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski thinks that Brady will return to play, but it might not be in 2022.

“The guy can play at any age,’’ Gronkowski told USA Today’s Josh Peter. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.’’

Gronkowski isn’t the first to speculate a potential return to football for Brady, who announced his retirement on Feb. 1. As a matter of fact, Brady left the door open on possibly playing again on his “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday.

“I’m just going to take things as they come,” Brady said when asked if he could possibly return. “I think that’s the best way to put it. You never say never.”

Brady has stated several times in the past that his goal was to play when he’s 45, which he’ll be in August. But if Brady sits out the 2022 season and comes back later like Gronkowski predicts, he’d be at least 46 years old, an age that only five players have played at in NFL history. George Blanda was the oldest player to play in a game in NFL history, playing his final game at 48.

Brady certainly didn’t look like a 44-year-old on the field though in 2021. He led the league in passing yards (5,316) and passing touchdowns (43), which helped him finish second in MVP voting.

The Buccaneers still hold Brady’s contract rights, meaning that he would have to play for Tampa Bay if he were to return unless it trades or releases him. Brady’s contract has one year left on its deal.

As for Gronkowski, he’s actually done what he predicts Brady will do. He retired from the NFL following the 2018 season but after Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020, he came out of retirement and request the Patriots to trade him to reunite with his old teammate.

Gronkowski’s contemplating retirement again in 2022. He’s previously said that Brady’s the only quarterback he’d ever play with and said in January that he was leaning toward retirement. However, Gronkowski said Tuesday that he’s open to the idea of playing with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Unlike Brady, Gronkowski isn’t under contract for the 2022 season and will become a free agent in March. Gronkowski turns 33 in May.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Tom Brady Enjoying Retirement in New Beach Pics With Gisele Bundchen

Watch: 10 of Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen's Hottest Red Carpet Looks. From hitting the field to now hitting the beach. Tom Brady and his wife Giselle Bundchen were spotted on Friday, Feb. 11, walking on the beach with their dog in Costa Rica. The former football quarterback and Brazilian model were notably walking hand in hand with smiles from ear to ear. Tom sported a plain white t-shirt and grey shorts with sneakers, while Gisele wore a black tank dress with black sandals.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship Through the Years

It has been over a decade and a half since actress Bridget Moynahan and NFL star Tom Brady broke up, yet some fans are still preoccupied with their relationship. Moynahan and Brady dated for just over 2 years and had one child together, so it makes sense that their lives are still intertwined. Here's a look at the romance that once dominated celebrity news.
NFL
Hello Magazine

Tom Brady makes heartbreaking comment about 2022 Super Bowl after NFL retirement

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has publicly shared how he wishes he were working this weekend - referencing his retirement after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the Super Bowl tournament. Tom's wife Gisele Bundchen shared a gorgeous makeover shot on social media, revealing a glossy new haircut...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Blanda
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: Power couple's individual net worths revealed

Tom Brady made headlines Saturday as news of his potential retirement from the NFL hit the internet. Brady, 44, currently plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. As he approaches the start of his 23rd season, many have speculated if he will retire.
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Has 1-Word Reaction To Super Bowl 56 Tonight

Tom Brady is used to setting his calendar for the Super Bowl this time of year. But unfortunately for the G.O.A.T., he forgot to cancel this year’s Super Bowl LVI event in his phone after the Rams eliminated his Bucs in the divisional round. “[Expletive]…” Brady tweeted.
NFL
Miami Herald

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen may look like the picture-perfect couple, but the NFL pro and the model aren’t afraid to admit that their relationship has gone through ups and downs. “I’m blessed to find this life partner that we all kind of seek at different times in...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Patriots#Usa Today#Mvp#Gron
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals How the Super Bowl Is Different for Her This Year

This year’s Super Bowl is going to feel a little bit different than usual for Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan. There’s no doubt about that. Nowadays, Bridget Moynahan is best known for her role in Blue Bloods. She has been starring in the CBS police procedural since 2010. Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in the show, an assistant district attorney for New York County. She’s the daughter of Frank Reagan, who’s played by Tom Selleck, and a sister to Danny and Jamie Reagan. They are played by Donnie Wahlberg and Will Estes, respectively.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned For A Tom Brady Comeback

Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year. But will the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback actually stay retired?. Not everyone is buying it. Many are starting to believe that Brady will eventually un-retire. But will he return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or play...
NFL
ClutchPoints

NFL legend Joe Montana makes bold prediction for Tom Brady’s retirement

The NFL’s biggest game of the year is about to take place. While everyone is preparing for Super Bowl 56, legendary quarterback Joe Montana has provided his opinion on Tom Brady’s retirement. Montana went as far as to provide a prediction on what’s in store for Brady’s future. Things could get interesting in the upcoming offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reveals How He’s Spending Super Bowl Sunday

In just a few hours, the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will square off in the Super Bowl. While the Rams and Bengals are playing for a Lombardi Trophy, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is taking the weekend off. He and his family took a trip to Costa Rica for the weekend, according to TMZ.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Tom Brady’s hilarious Super Bowl tweet goes viral

It is officially Super Bowl Sunday and Tom Brady will not be participating. Earlier today, Brady got a ‘time-sensitive’ alert on his phone reminding him that Super Bowl LVI is today. Brady tweeted out that alert with a pretty funny caption. “Sh*t,” Brady tweeted. Instead, he will...
NFL
FanSided

Mac Jones’ work ethic in question, Patriots QB acting like a prima donna

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should be hard at work this offseason rather than frolicking around Super Bowl week like a prima donna. The alternate Pro Bowler, a truly meaningless designation if there ever was one, has been wasting valuable time during Super Bowl week when he should be hard at work steeling himself for a run there himself next season. If this sounds like it’s calling out Mr. Jones, it certainly is.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Rumored To Be Considering Major Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in need of a new quarterback – well, probably. While Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the National Football League earlier this year, the Buccaneers are reportedly leaving the door open for him to return. Brady, 44, is likely to stay retired, though...
NFL
Us Weekly

Kerry Washington! Gisele Bundchen! Celebrity Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present

For the love of football players! Kerry Washington, Gisele Bündchen and Ciara are just a few of the women who’ve been romanced by A-list NFL athletes over the years. Bündchen is famous in her own right as a supermodel, but her love for husband Tom Brady has been evident since their early days of their relationship. The Brazil native was a staple at New England Patriots games for two decades before Brady left the organization and signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy