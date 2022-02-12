ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bus fatally strikes pedestrian on I-95 in Groton

By Sten Spinella
 2 days ago

Groton — A bus struck and killed a Colchester man here Saturday, and state police are looking for witnesses to the incident.

According to the state police accident summary, about 8:20 a.m. Saturday, a Southeastern Area Transit District bus struck and killed a pedestrian, identified as David Voebel, 38, of Colchester. The bus was traveling north on Interstate 95 near Exit 89 in Groton.

The bus struck Voebel in a traffic lane, according to the report. Emergency responders arrived and transported him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, "where he succumbed to his injuries," the report says. "Passengers were on the bus and their exact seating location is being determined at this time. Several passengers were transported to area hospitals for evaluation.”

Police did not release information on why or how the pedestrian came to be on I-95.

The accident report identifies John Nott, 57, of Groton as the driver of the bus. He was not injured. State police at Troop E in Montville told The Day on Saturday that there is an open investigation but no charges had been filed against Nott. Police also clarified that the bus passengers did not suffer serious injuries.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the accident call state police at Troop E at (860) 848-6500 and to ask for Trooper 1st Class Jason McCarthy.

Comments / 0

 

