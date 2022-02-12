Villager gets first-ever hole-in-one

Sam Ryder picked the perfect hole for an ace at Saturday’s Phoenix Open, creating quite the scene in the process. Ryder hit a hole-in-one at TPC Scottsdale in Saturday’s round, a memorable moment in itself. Even better, he did it on the 16th, which happens to be the most famous spectator hole in golf. Nicknamed “The Coliseum,” the 16th hole is fully surrounded by grandstands populated by rowdy fans, and golf etiquette goes out the window there during tournaments. Golfers who miss the green are routinely booed, while those who make it get huge cheers.

