Ashland, KY

Police investigate Ashland house fire death

By Anna King, Lane Ball
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – A man’s death is being investigated after being pulled from a house fire in Ashland, Kentucky.

The Boyd County Coroner’s Office was called around 6:00 a.m. to Morgan Avenue in the Midland Heights area of Ashland.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Sunday on the 43-year-old victim, Joshua Dean Gilliam.

Coroner Mark Hammond says the release of the autopsy could take up to 45 days.

The investigation is ongoing, and we will continue to update you with information as the story develops.

