Gates, Luc carry Holy Cross past Bucknell 78-72

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Gerrale Gates had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Holy Cross players in double figures as the Crusaders defeated Bucknell 78-72 on Saturday. Kyrell Luc added 14 points for the Crusaders. Bo Montgomery chipped in 13, Judson Martindale scored 10 and Caleb Kenney had 10. Luc also had six assists.

Xander Rice had 21 points for the Bison (6-20, 3-11 Patriot League). Andrew Funk added 16 points. Jake van der Heijden had 10 points.

The Crusaders evened the season series against the Bison. Bucknell defeated Holy Cross 68-65 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

ABC News

