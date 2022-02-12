Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out Sunday

Hield posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-13 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Timberwolves. For the second straight game since coming over from Sacramento, Hield crossed the 40-minute threshold -- something he did only four times in 55 appearances this season for the Kings. Chris Duarte (toe) exiting the game in the first quarter certainly helped, but the Pacers appear intent on Hield being a bigger part of the offense, even on nights when he's ice-cold from three-point land. At some point, the Pacers could get Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) back, but until that happens, Hield should continue to see big minutes alongside fellow new addition Tyrese Haliburton. The eventual return of T.J. Warren (foot) could also impact Hield, though Warren hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2020.

NBA ・ 22 HOURS AGO