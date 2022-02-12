ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out Sunday

 2 days ago

Jackson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves....

The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cameron Jordan drops a major hint on his Saints future

After five straight Pro Bowl seasons, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is not yet thinking about retirement. Jordan recently took some time to speak on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program where he was asked whether he would now consider retiring in order to pursue a career in TV, like many NFL players before him have done so. At the moment, the longtime Saints defensive end still has plenty left in the tank at this point in his career.
NFL
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
Modesto Bee

Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Kings

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t won a game in weeks and they will be missing all of their biggest stars when they play host to the Kings on Monday at Barclays Center. The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, who was acquired Thursday in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
nbcsportsedge.com

Anthony Edwards lights up Pacers, Jayson Tatum outduels Trae Young

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Out at least two games

Duarte (toe) won't play Tuesday against the Bucks or Wednesday against the Wizards after exiting Sunday's game against Minnesota, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. Coach Rick Carlisle said Duarte jammed his toe against the Timberwolves, and the issue will keep him sidelined through the All-Star break. It's not yet clear whether the 24-year-old will be available for the Rising Stars game, but Duane Washington, Buddy Hield and Lance Stephenson should see additional playing time for the Pacers for at least the next two games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Unlikely to return Sunday

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said he doubts Brogdon (Achilles) will be able to play in Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Brogdon has made just three appearances since Dec. 15 due to a sore right Achilles, but the Pacers continue to evaluate his...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Heads to locker room Sunday

Duarte went to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury during Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports. The rookie appeared to tweak his ankle after tripping over a Timberwolves player in the first quarter. He tried to come back into the game, but he was in too much pain and had to head to the locker room. Lance Stephenson is expected to see an increased role if Duarte is unable to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Buddy Hield: Plays 40 minutes Sunday

Hield posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-13 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Timberwolves. For the second straight game since coming over from Sacramento, Hield crossed the 40-minute threshold -- something he did only four times in 55 appearances this season for the Kings. Chris Duarte (toe) exiting the game in the first quarter certainly helped, but the Pacers appear intent on Hield being a bigger part of the offense, even on nights when he's ice-cold from three-point land. At some point, the Pacers could get Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) back, but until that happens, Hield should continue to see big minutes alongside fellow new addition Tyrese Haliburton. The eventual return of T.J. Warren (foot) could also impact Hield, though Warren hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2020.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Ruled out Sunday

Collins (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Collins was absent from practice Saturday after exiting Friday's game against the Spurs with right heel pain. Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox should see increased roles Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Uncertain to return Sunday

Duarte has been diagnosed with a sore left big toe and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Duarte initially appeared to tweak his ankle in the first quarter, but the Pacers updated the nature of his injury shortly thereafter. Prior to exiting, the rookie had supplied two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes. Expect the team to provide an update on Duarte's status shortly after the halftime intermission.
NBA
numberfire.com

Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) questionable for Pacers on Sunday

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brogdon has missed the last 12 games due to a sore right Achilles. However, it appears as though he could return to the court for Sunday afternoon's tilt against Minnesota. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Brogdon plays, Chris Duarte could revert to a bench role.
NBA

