Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Sent to minor-league affiliate

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond. Baddock, 26 (3/29/95), has recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 33 games with the Laval Rocket of...
The Detroit Red Wings boast not one, but three – count them, three candidates that are all in contention for the NHL’s Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie for 2021-22. The trio of forward Lucas Raymond, defenseman Moritz Seider and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have all made...
On Saturday at noon, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Prior to the game, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled D Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings removed defenseman Troy Stecher from Injured...
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
When Derick Brassard and Rasmus Ristolainen were sidelined for Saturday’s loss at Detroit, the Flyers had to make some decisions about who would fill the forward’s and the defenseman’s spots. The Flyers called up Jackson Cates for Brassard, but instead of making another transaction, they went with...
Primeau will be assigned to AHL Laval on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports. Primeau will head to the minors to make room for the recently acquired Andrew Hammond on the active roster. If Hammond succeeds as Montreal's No. 2 option behind Samuel Montembeault, Primeau could be in for an extended stay in the minors.
Montreal has had a host of problems in winning games this season, and one of the biggest has been in net. With both Carey Price and Jake Allen on the injured list, Sam Montembeault and Cayden Primeau are, unfortunately, not cutting it. On Saturday, the Canadiens made a trade for some help between the pipes.
Calgary Flames defenseman Erik Gudbranson and New York Islanders forward Russ Johnston dropped the gloves late Saturday night, and it was a throwback fight. Gudbranson also scored in the Flames win, as the Islanders lost…again. The Vancouver Canucks are targeting the New Jersey Devils center on the NHL trade market. Teams are calling about exiled Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Ritchie, and the Pittsburgh Penguins have a serious issue with the injury bug.
A decision has been made by Vegas Golden Knights Kelly McCrimmon and a very important one at that. On Monday the Golden Knights general manager announced two major statements regarding the team. “Today the hockey club has two announcements to make. The first is that Mark Stone will be going...
SPRINGFIELD – The Springfield Thunderbirds earned a 5-1 victory against the Providence Bruins in front of a sellout crowd of 6,793 fans during the franchise’s second annual “Ice-O-Topes Night” at the MassMutual Center on Saturday night. “I thought everybody on our lineup contributed well tonight, from...
The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond has made 11 appearances with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, going 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts. In 176 career AHL games...
The Calgary Flames have made a big splash in the trade market. Per multiple reports, the club has acquired forward Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens. The Flames have sent Tyler Pitlick, prospect Emil Heineman, their 2022 first-round pick and their 2024 fifth-round pick to Montreal to complete the trade. If their first-round pick in 2022 is a top 10 pick, Montreal will instead receive their 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick.
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens placed defenseman Ben Chiarot on injured reserve on Sunday. The club confirmed that Chiarot is sidelined with a lower-body injury and that he will miss one week. The veteran blueliner has appeared in 44 games this season and registered nine points (5 goals, 4 assists) while...
Author of “The Arm: Inside the Billion-Dollar Mystery of the Most Valuable Commodity in Sports”. The Chicago White Sox are mandating COVID-19 booster shots for all minor league players, telling them in an email Friday that they “will not be able to participate” in spring training without being fully up-to-date on vaccinations, according to a copy of the letter obtained by ESPN.
With the lockout in place, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not going to be starting on time. However, the minor league season is on track to start. There is a lot up in the air for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball. The game is currently at its lowest point since 1994. The owners have locked out the MLBPA and negotiations have not gone well. While there seems like there has been some progress it is now ensured that Major League Spring Training will be delayed.
The NHL Trade Rumors mill has been busy lately with the Vancouver Canucks rumored to be trading one of J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser or Connor Garland. Rumors are now coming out that the Canucks have interest in trading for Devils forward Pavel Zacha. Jeff Marek was on Sportsnet’s 32 Thoughts...
—- An overtime goal by defenseman Justin Almeida gave the Wheeling Nailers a 3-2 home win against the Atlanta Gladiators at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, W.Va. Forward Justin Almeida had a goal and an assist for Wheeling (24-18-1-0), which has won three consecutive games, while forward Sean Josling contributed two assists. Goaltender Broady Claeys made 22 saves on 24 shots in the victory.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel is set to make his Vegas Golden Knights debut Wednesday. Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon announced Eichel's debut during a press conference Monday. McCrimmon also announced Golden Knight's forward Mark Stone will be placed on LTIR. In a...
