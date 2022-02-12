ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Sent to minor-league affiliate

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Prosvetov was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday. The Coyotes are...

www.cbssports.com

