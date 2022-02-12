Coyotes' Ivan Prosvetov: Sent to minor-league affiliate

With the lockout in place, the Pittsburgh Pirates are not going to be starting on time. However, the minor league season is on track to start. There is a lot up in the air for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the rest of Major League Baseball. The game is currently at its lowest point since 1994. The owners have locked out the MLBPA and negotiations have not gone well. While there seems like there has been some progress it is now ensured that Major League Spring Training will be delayed.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO