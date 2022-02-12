Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Still not ready to return

It was pretty obvious that the goaltender situation with the Montreal Canadiens was getting beyond dire. Cayden Primeau desperately needs to head back down to Laval to rebuild his confidence and Samuel Montembeault, who’s been playing injured for weeks now, desperately needs a break. Fans woke up on Saturday...
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has acquired forward Brandon Baddock from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for goaltender Andrew Hammond. Baddock, 26 (3/29/95), has recorded seven points (3-4=7) in 33 games with the Laval Rocket of...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for the Minnesota Wild, who held on for a 3-2 victory over Carolina after consecutive goals by Hurricanes star Andrei Svechnikov tightend the game in the third period on Saturday night. Kirill...
In a way, the Colorado Avalanche picked up two wins on Sunday in Dallas. The Avs shut out the Dallas Stars, 4-0, and they welcomed forward Nathan MacKinnon back to action. He had missed the last four games and the All-Star game after suffered a facial fracture and a concussion.
Schueneman had an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. Schueneman was one of many Canadiens that handled the puck in the Sabres' end, before he set up Mike Hoffman's tally early in the second period. The defenseman was called up Sunday after Ben Chiarot was added to injured reserve with a lower-body injury. It was just the fifth game played in the NHL this season for Schueneman, who has two points, five shots, three hits and four PIM while in the show.
DALLAS — (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for his second shutout this season, Gabriel Landeskog scored two goals and the streaking Colorado Avalanche beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Sunday. The Avalanche increased their franchise-record point streak to 19 games (17-0-2) and their NHL-leading point total...
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens general manager, Kent Hughes, announced on Monday that forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames in exchange for forwards Emil Heineman, Tyler Pitlick, a first-round pick in 2022 and a fifth-round pick in 2023. The Flames' first-round pick comes with the following option:...
The Detroit Red Wings boast not one, but three – count them, three candidates that are all in contention for the NHL’s Calder Trophy as the League’s top rookie for 2021-22. The trio of forward Lucas Raymond, defenseman Moritz Seider and goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic have all made...
Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-23-8) are in the Motown on Saturday to take on Jeff Blashill's Detroit Red Wings (21-21-6) in a matinee game. Gametime at Little Caesars Arena is noon Eastern time (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). On Wednesday, the Red Wings skated to a 6-3 victory...
If the Montreal Canadiens wanted to beat the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday, all they had to do was make sure the Tage Thompson line stayed quiet. They didn’t even come close. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
On Saturday at noon, the Detroit Red Wings will host the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena. Prior to the game, the Red Wings announced that they have recalled D Dan Renouf from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings removed defenseman Troy Stecher from Injured...
EditorsNote: removed incorrect (0-2-1) reference in graf 3, added description of Skinner’s fourth goal, other tweaks. Jeff Skinner scored four goals and had an assist in a 5-3 win for the visiting Buffalo Sabres over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Tage Thompson also scored and Craig Anderson made 29...
MONTREAL (AP) — Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins had to admit Patrik Laine’s shot that gave Columbus a late victory over the Montreal Canadiens was impressive. Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation as the Blue Jackets posted a 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.
Oshie (upper body) will not be joining the upcoming road trip, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports. Oshie did not participate in Monday's practice, Regan adds. The 35-year-old has missed the last 12 games while dealing with an upper-body injury that he incurred in a 2-0 victory over the Islanders on Jan. 15. He has averaged 17:34 of ice time -- 3:19 during the man advantage -- and racked up 13 points over 18 games this season.
The Detroit Red Wings will look to continue their recent success when they open a two-game road swing against the Minnesota Wild on Monday night. Puck drop from Xcel Energy Center is set for 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network. The game was previously scheduled for Dec. 23 but was rescheduled due to a COVID-related postponement.
In this edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, popular forward Tyler Toffoli has been traded to the Calgary Flames, defenceman Ben Chiarot is out for one week with a lower-body injury, new interim head coach Martin St. Louis has the team playing with renewed passion and purpose, and the Habs have returned Cayden Primeau to the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) after acquiring goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild.
Due to their four-year age difference, Gemel and Givani Smith never had an opportunity to play together during their youth hockey days in the Toronto area. They finally will get that chance tonight when the Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center (8 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit).
