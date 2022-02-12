Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Still not ready to return

Schueneman had an assist in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Buffalo. Schueneman was one of many Canadiens that handled the puck in the Sabres' end, before he set up Mike Hoffman's tally early in the second period. The defenseman was called up Sunday after Ben Chiarot was added to injured reserve with a lower-body injury. It was just the fifth game played in the NHL this season for Schueneman, who has two points, five shots, three hits and four PIM while in the show.

NHL ・ 12 HOURS AGO