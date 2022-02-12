ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Questionable Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brogdon (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against...

Canis Hoopus

Game Preview #57: Wolves vs Pacers

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) at Indiana Pacers (19-38) The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense has reverted back to the black hole that we’ve all grown accustomed to. The Pacers. a struggling team that is doing a soft rebuild, could present Minnesota an easy spot to get things going though,. Guard...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

These 3 Teams Should Monitor Trade For Malcolm Brogdon

The Indiana Pacers made it clear they wanted to shake things up in a major way at the NBA trade deadline. After moving on from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LeVert, the franchise-cornerstones now are Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte—providing a backcourt of the future. With Haliburton at the point...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers-Nets trade aftermath: Kevin Durant, James Harden were hardly communicating

Beyond the rampant skepticism about the severity of his latest hamstring injury, on top of the ever-present questions about his substandard conditioning and how much it contributed to his unending hamstring troubles as a Net, Harden has been a brooding presence for months. League sources say there were times before Durant’s injury that the two stars, for reasons unclear, were hardly communicating — followed by the chaos of the past few Durant-less weeks when Harden stopped connecting with anyone to passive-aggressively convey he no longer wanted to be there.
NBA
State
Minnesota State
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
The Spun

Sixers Release James Harden Update: NBA Fans React

James Harden’s debut with the Philadelphia 76ers is going to have to wait. Harden is going to be out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehab his hamstring. Harden will also not play in the All-Star game. Harden was traded to the 76ers last Thursday as the...
NBA
#Pacers
CBS Sports

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson: Ruled out Sunday

Jackson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves. Jackson exited Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to right ankle soreness and will be forced to miss at least one additional matchup. Jalen Smith and Oshae Brissett should see increased roles against Minnesota.
NBA
NESN

Best NBA Bet for Super Bowl Sunday: Pacers Are Undervalued At Home vs. Timberwolves

We cashed a comfortable ticket on the under in Saturday’s clash between the Clippers and Mavericks. That gives us four wins over our past five best bets. Sunday’s NBA slate includes just two games, with the Super Bowl being the marquee sporting event of the day and year. However, even with limited options, I’ve identified a play on an underdog that could offer some value.
NBA
CBS Sports

Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable Sunday

Theis (recently traded) is questionable for Sunday's game against Atlanta. Theis was dealt from Houston to Boston on Thursday but was unable to suit up Friday. He'll likely serve as the backup center once he's cleared to play.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Chris Duarte: Won't return Sunday

Duarte (toe) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. Duarte left Sunday's contest in the first quarter after appearing to tweak his ankle, but the Pacers have since diagnosed him with a sore left big toe. The rookie ends the contest with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound in four minutes. Lance Stephenson is expected to see an increased role for the remainder of the contest.
NBA
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (knee) questionable Sunday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Edwards is dealing with left patella tendinopathy. As a result, he is listed questionable to take the court Sunday night against the Pacers. Keep an eye on his status over the next 21 hours.
NBA
The Associated Press

Edwards’ milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Buddy Hield: Plays 40 minutes Sunday

Hield posted 13 points (6-19 FG, 1-13 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to the Timberwolves. For the second straight game since coming over from Sacramento, Hield crossed the 40-minute threshold -- something he did only four times in 55 appearances this season for the Kings. Chris Duarte (toe) exiting the game in the first quarter certainly helped, but the Pacers appear intent on Hield being a bigger part of the offense, even on nights when he's ice-cold from three-point land. At some point, the Pacers could get Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) back, but until that happens, Hield should continue to see big minutes alongside fellow new addition Tyrese Haliburton. The eventual return of T.J. Warren (foot) could also impact Hield, though Warren hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2020.
NBA

