ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Terry Taylor: Not on injury report

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Taylor (illness) isn't on the injury report for Sunday's game against...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams' Van Jefferson rushes to hospital after winning 2022 Super Bowl for the birth of his son

Van Jefferson had four catches against the Bengals on Sunday to help the Rams win their first Super Bowl since 1999. But the second-year wide receiver didn't waste time leaving SoFi Stadium as the confetti rained, because he had another big event to attend. Jefferson sprinted through the Rams' locker room after winning Super Bowl LVI, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, and quickly left to visit the area hospital, where his wife, Samaria, was rushed mid-game while going into labor.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
ESPN

LeVert's strong finish helps Cavs rally past Pacers 120-113

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Indiana Pacers fans welcomed back Caris LeVert with a loud ovation during pregame introductions. His newly former team even honored him with a highlight reel during the first timeout of the game. Then, he went out and did what he does best — play winning basketball....
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Taylor
Person
Jalen Smith
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers optimistic after loss to Warriors, but extreme reliance on overworked LeBron James could be fatal flaw

SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Pacer Caris LeVert leads Cavaliers to comeback win over Indiana

Caris LeVert has played a part in plenty of wins at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in his career. The difference on Friday? He was playing for the road team. LeVert led the Cavs to a come-from-behind 120-113 win over the Pacers, taking down his former team. It was his second appearance with Cleveland since being acquired from Indiana in a trade on Feb. 6.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacers
The Associated Press

Edwards’ milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.
NBA
FanSided

1 stud and 1 dud for Cavs in win over the Pacers on Friday

The Cleveland Cavaliers have built this successful season on resilience and team play. No matter the matchup, deficit, or who is on the court, the team has continued to find ways to win basketball games. Friday night was no different as the team came back down as much as 21 points to knock off the new-look Indiana Pacers 120-113.
NBA
fantasyalarm.com

NHL Injury Report: February 12th

Welcome to another edition of the Fantasy Hockey Injury Report. The injury report is going to keep you up to date on all the important injuries going on around the league, and how that might affect your fantasy hockey team. Make sure to check back regularly for any updates. Let’s take a look at some players that are either ruled out or that we need to monitor.
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
Canis Hoopus

Game Preview #57: Wolves vs Pacers

Who: Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) at Indiana Pacers (19-38) The Minnesota Timberwolves’ defense has reverted back to the black hole that we’ve all grown accustomed to. The Pacers. a struggling team that is doing a soft rebuild, could present Minnesota an easy spot to get things going though,. Guard...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy