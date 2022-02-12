Sharks' Jaycob Megna: Undergoes surgery

Evander Kane had a personal message for me, when I asked him why things didn’t work out with the San Jose Sharks. “We’ve continued to beat this dead horse over and over and over again. You seem to continue to want to talk about it over and over again, I’m not even part of the team anymore. You probably write more articles about me than you write about anybody else on the team,” Kane said on the eve of his first game at SAP Center since he signed with the Edmonton Oilers last month. “So I don’t know. I’m not going to get into that. I’m here to play hockey, and you’ll continue to make those judgments and write reports.”

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO