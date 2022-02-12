ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sharks' Jaycob Megna: Undergoes surgery

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Megna has undergone surgery to repair a displaced fracture in his foot and will be...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

sanjosehockeynow.com

Ferraro Talks Contract, Meier Running Over “His” Car With Tank

Mario Ferraro wants to remain with the San Jose Sharks. So much, that he said it twice in a single response. “I’d love to be here for as long as I can,” the pending RFA said today. “The Sharks are the team that trusted my ability to get to where I am and trust that I’ll keep improving. So, of course, I’d like to be here for as long as I can.”
NHL
The Hockey News

Will the San Jose Sharks Sign or Trade Tomas Hertl?

Tomas Hertl's eligibility for unrestricted free agent status in July made the 28-year-old San Jose Sharks center the subject of trade chatter last summer. That talk faded until a recent report of contract talks between Hertl's agent and Sharks management restarted the conjecture about his future in San Jose. Last...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kane, Sharks Have A Lot in Common Heading into Tonight’s Reunion

Evander Kane had a personal message for me, when I asked him why things didn’t work out with the San Jose Sharks. “We’ve continued to beat this dead horse over and over and over again. You seem to continue to want to talk about it over and over again, I’m not even part of the team anymore. You probably write more articles about me than you write about anybody else on the team,” Kane said on the eve of his first game at SAP Center since he signed with the Edmonton Oilers last month. “So I don’t know. I’m not going to get into that. I’m here to play hockey, and you’ll continue to make those judgments and write reports.”
NHL
Marin Independent Journal

Evander Kane, upon return to play Sharks, says he’s moved on with Oilers

SAN JOSE – Evander Kane has no idea what kind of reception he is going to get at SAP Center on Monday night when he and the Edmonton Oilers play the Sharks in a key Pacific Division game. Nor does he particularly care. “It probably matters to you guys...
NHL
Person
Jaycob Megna
NBC Sports

Hertl hasn't decided if he's staying with Sharks long-term

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng. Tomas Hertl’s...
NHL
sanjosehockeynow.com

What’s Evander Kane Like As a Teammate? A Sharks Player Tells Me | SJHN+

“He wasn’t a good teammate,” a San Jose Sharks player confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now recently. That, of course, is in line with everything that we’ve heard since June about Kane. It’s been alleged (and in some cases, confirmed) that Kane almost got into a fight...
NHL
ClutchPoints

Cameron Jordan drops a major hint on his Saints future

After five straight Pro Bowl seasons, New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is not yet thinking about retirement. Jordan recently took some time to speak on the NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” program where he was asked whether he would now consider retiring in order to pursue a career in TV, like many NFL players before him have done so. At the moment, the longtime Saints defensive end still has plenty left in the tank at this point in his career.
NFL
austinnews.net

NHL roundup: Jason Robertson, Stars top Jets in OT

Jason Robertson's overtime goal gave the Dallas Stars a 4-3 victory over the visiting Winnipeg Jets on Friday. At 3:10 of the extra frame, Robertson converted his own rebound after his initial shot was blocked by Winnipeg defenseman Josh Morrissey. The red-hot Robertson has 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists) over his past 18 games.
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
sanjosehockeynow.com

Oilers @ Sharks Preview: Kane You Feel the Love Tonight?

Kyle and JD prepare for the first San Jose Sharks game since the All-Star break. We preview the Evander Kane revenge game and how the Edmonton Oilers line up (10:00). We then discuss Joe Will’s comments on Tomas Hertl’s contract situation and if we think the forward is leaning towards re-signing with the San Jose Sharks (17:00). We then give our game prediction (22:00).
SPORTS
Mercury News

Sharks defenseman has surgery, to miss a month or more

Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna had surgery to repair a displaced fracture in his left foot and is expected to miss approximately the next four to six weeks, coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. Megna’s injury took place on Jan. 22 as he blocked a shot in the Sharks’ 7-1 loss to...
SAN JOSE, CA
vegashockeynow.com

Jack Eichel to Make Golden Knights Debut vs Avalanche, Stone to LTIR

A decision has been made by Vegas Golden Knights Kelly McCrimmon and a very important one at that. On Monday the Golden Knights general manager announced two major statements regarding the team. “Today the hockey club has two announcements to make. The first is that Mark Stone will be going...
NHL
Atlantic City Press

Bucks' Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in...
NBA
NHL

Recap: Late Goal Sinks Ducks in 4-3 Loss to Kraken

The Ducks returned from the 2022 All-Star break with a hard-fought battle against the Seattle Kraken, eventually falling 4-3 to their newest divison rival on Jordan Eberle's game-winning goal in the final minutes of regulation. The setback snapped Anaheim's six-game point streak. NHL GAMECENTER | PHOTO GALLERY. Isac Lundestrom scored...
NHL
theahl.com

Canadiens, Wild complete trade

The Montreal Canadiens have acquired goaltender Andrew Hammond from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Brandon Baddock. Hammond has made 11 appearances with the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season, going 6-2-3 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts. In 176 career AHL games...
NHL

