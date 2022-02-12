Canadiens' Cayden Primeau: Headed to minor-league affiliate

On Valentine’s Day, demoted Nick Ritchie showed no love of being in the media spotlight. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. The winger did not meet with reporters Monday morning after a request following Marlies’ practice as he prepares for his first AHL game in six years on Wednesday. He cleared NHL waivers five weeks ago, was able to stay around as part of the Leafs’ taxi squad, but as the league dissolved each team’s reserve squads at the all-star break when COVID-19 cases ebbed, Ritchie officially went to the minors.

