Mario Ferraro wants to remain with the San Jose Sharks. So much, that he said it twice in a single response. “I’d love to be here for as long as I can,” the pending RFA said today. “The Sharks are the team that trusted my ability to get to where I am and trust that I’ll keep improving. So, of course, I’d like to be here for as long as I can.”

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO